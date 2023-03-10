Bake It On Wheels
Initial investment
$131K - $170K
Units as of 2021
1
Bake It On Wheels is a party and event planning franchise that offers a fully equipped mobile bakery and various confectionery treats that satisfy all age groups while providing the wow factor with in-and-out bus details.

The Bake It On Wheels concept came out of founder Natasha O’Connor’s passion for baking cakes, which she’s been doing for over a decade, and her deep love for kids. In 2019, O’Connor founded Bake It On Wheels and hired her first employee - her daughter, Brianna. The company is now offering franchise opportunities to those who want a taste of the sweet world of Bake It On Wheels.  

Why You May Want To Start a Bake It On Wheels Franchise

If you love all things cute and candied and are serious about pursuing a franchise opportunity, Bake It On Wheels could be just what you’re looking for. And you will have options, whether you want to invest in a single unit franchise in a protected territory, which you get to choose, or in an area development plan that lets you secure a bigger territory for multiple Bake It On Wheels locations. 

With your initial investment, you will get the whole package of a turnkey business that comes with a fixed and repeatable process en route to the potential growth of your franchise. And with the interest and excitement that Bake It On Wheels’s aesthetics may naturally draw, organic marketing for your business becomes inevitable. Party guests will share their photos and experiences everywhere on social media, and you could get more publicity at no extra cost. 

What Might Make a Bake It On Wheels Franchise a Good Choice?

What makes the Bake It On Wheels franchise unique is the concept itself. Not many franchises specialize in the baking party, event, and entertainment niche. With less competition, there is more room for your franchise to grow and stand out.  

To be part of the Bake It On Wheels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Bake It On Wheels has partnered with third party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchisee fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Bake It On Wheels Franchise

As you decide if opening a Bake It On Wheels franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bake It On Wheels franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bake It On Wheels franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Bake It On Wheels

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's/Family Entertainment, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2019
Leadership
Natasha O'Conner, CEO
Corporate Address
14825 S.W. 137TH St.
Miami, FL 33196

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Florida

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bake It On Wheels franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$131,250 - $170,300
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bake It On Wheels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
62 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Site Selection

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
