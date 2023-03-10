Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$131K - $170K
- Units as of 2021
-
1
Bake It On Wheels is a party and event planning franchise that offers a fully equipped mobile bakery and various confectionery treats that satisfy all age groups while providing the wow factor with in-and-out bus details.
The Bake It On Wheels concept came out of founder Natasha O’Connor’s passion for baking cakes, which she’s been doing for over a decade, and her deep love for kids. In 2019, O’Connor founded Bake It On Wheels and hired her first employee - her daughter, Brianna. The company is now offering franchise opportunities to those who want a taste of the sweet world of Bake It On Wheels.
Why You May Want To Start a Bake It On Wheels Franchise
If you love all things cute and candied and are serious about pursuing a franchise opportunity, Bake It On Wheels could be just what you’re looking for. And you will have options, whether you want to invest in a single unit franchise in a protected territory, which you get to choose, or in an area development plan that lets you secure a bigger territory for multiple Bake It On Wheels locations.
With your initial investment, you will get the whole package of a turnkey business that comes with a fixed and repeatable process en route to the potential growth of your franchise. And with the interest and excitement that Bake It On Wheels’s aesthetics may naturally draw, organic marketing for your business becomes inevitable. Party guests will share their photos and experiences everywhere on social media, and you could get more publicity at no extra cost.
What Might Make a Bake It On Wheels Franchise a Good Choice?
What makes the Bake It On Wheels franchise unique is the concept itself. Not many franchises specialize in the baking party, event, and entertainment niche. With less competition, there is more room for your franchise to grow and stand out.
To be part of the Bake It On Wheels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Bake It On Wheels has partnered with third party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchisee fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
How To Open a Bake It On Wheels Franchise
As you decide if opening a Bake It On Wheels franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bake It On Wheels franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bake It On Wheels franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Bake It On Wheels
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 2019
- Leadership
- Natasha O'Conner, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
14825 S.W. 137TH St.
Miami, FL 33196
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Florida
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bake It On Wheels franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $131,250 - $170,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Bake It On Wheels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 62 hours
- Classroom Training
- 15 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Site Selection
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
