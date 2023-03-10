Signing out of account, Standby...
Basecamp FitnessFitness studios
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$436K - $846K
- Units as of 2022
-
14 133.3% over 3 years
Forget sweating to the oldies—there's a new workout in town! Basecamp Fitness was founded by Nick Swinmurn in 2013. Swinmurm then turned an intense workout based on martial arts into a studio experience for the community. Self Esteem Brands owns Basecamp Fitness.
In 2013, the first studio opened to clients in Burlingame, California. Basecamp Fitness began franchising in 2019 and there are now multiple locations spread across San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. Their process involves consistent cardio and weight training in an effort to keep the entire body in shape.
Why You May Want to Open a Basecamp Fitness Franchise
Basecamp Fitness uses the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) method to get its clients to achieve a high-impact workout. HIIT consists of 35-minute interval cycles that rotate between ground exercises and air bike routines that provide a heart-pumping exercise routine.
This workout program is one of the fastest and most efficient workout regimens in the current market, so you may gain motivated clientele once you open your franchise doors. Basecamp Fitness franchises are usually community-based and may allow clients to get to know each other in the studio and during various community events.
What Might Make Basecamp Fitness a Good Choice?
Basecamp Fitness may offer retail attachment to its members. As a franchisee, you may be allowed to sell yoga apparel from high-end manufacturers, supplements, and CBD enhancements to your studio members. This could supplement revenue generated from the studio.
Self Esteem Brands typically offers world-class support through marketing, training, finance, and real estate assistance. This franchise usually provides its franchisees with constant training and marketing support. Basecamp Fitness is also what's often considered a turnkey business. Essentially, you might be ready to open your doors soon after you sign up for the franchise.
To be a part of the Basecamp Fitness team, you should be financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will consist of royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.
Basecamp Fitness may offer a discount off the franchise fee to veterans.
How To Start a Basecamp Fitness Franchise
If you're interested in opening a Basecamp Fitness franchise, make sure it is the right opportunity for you. An ideal franchisee with Basecamp Fitness is someone who takes charge, pushing themselves to the limit every chance they get. Does this sound like you?
During the process, potential franchisees usually have an opportunity to speak with company representatives and existing Basecamp Fitness team members. This may be the perfect chance to ask questions about their experiences and your planned studio spot. After all, location is key.
Will your franchise have access to people interested in full-body, fierce workouts? You'll want to analyze the competition in your local fitness market to find out. Basecamp Fitness is open to expanding both domestically and internationally. By the time you're ready to open, your business may be toned and ready to thrive!
Company Overview
About Basecamp Fitness
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- Self Esteem Brands
- Leadership
- Chuck Runyon, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
111 Weir Dr.
Woodbury, MN 55125
More from Basecamp Fitness
About the Basecamp Fitness Franchise
Basecamp Fitness is an innovative boutique fitness franchise merging high-intensity interval training and technology to help members become their strongest selves. Founded with mixed-martial arts training and functional fitness in mind, our revolutionary workout gives entrepreneurs like you the unique opportunity to introduce something electrifying to your market. We’re looking for experienced operators with a proven track record and a growth-minded approach to business to help us create happier, healthier communities everywhere.
Why Members Choose Basecamp Fitness
At Basecamp Fitness, we knew there was a better way to work out—one that helps members burn more calories in less time so even the busiest bodies can fit gym sessions into their schedules. Our high-intensity interval training method can be completed in just 35 minutes and enables members to burn up to 400 - 600 calories.
- Fast, efficient 35-minute classes fit into every member’s day
- HIIT method with 60 second cardio & strength intervals
- App and smartwatch integration to set goals and track performance
- Inspired by the training methods of mixed martial arts athletes
- Method researched at prestigious University of California Los Angeles
- HIIT is the most popular boutique fitness category
- Functional movements developed to be gentler on the body
Why You’ll Love the Business Model
Basecamp Fitness is a future-minded franchise continually developing our offerings to keep your business competitive. Here’s how we help you take advantage of benefits that position you to thrive.
- Boutique fitness is the fastest growing segment in the fitness industry and HIIT is the leading category
- Efficient 35-minute classes mean you can hold more classes and serve more members in a day
- Premium classes come at premium pricing and boutique fitness has the highest average monthly membership and per-class costs
- Basecamp Fitness studios fit into an economical 2,500 – 4,500 sq.ft., simplifying the real estate process and reducing overhead
- Diversify your revenue streams with retail opportunities with premium products members love
- Best-in-class technology has been proven to improve member loyalty
- Member of Self Esteem Brands, leader in the global fitness industry and home to best-in-class wellness brands like Anytime Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City
Our Ideal Candidates are Leaders Like You
Basecamp Fitness franchise owners are leaders with a knack for business and a competitive streak. They never settle for good enough and want to be the best fitness franchise in their markets.
- Franchise or business operations experience
- Experience or significant interest in the fitness, health and wellness category
- Desire to own multiple locations and build out market
- Collaborative team player with a coach’s mindset
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 380
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 14 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Basecamp Fitness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $42,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $435,878 - $846,132
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Basecamp Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 15-25 hours
- Classroom Training
- 53 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Basecamp Fitness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
