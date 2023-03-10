Forget sweating to the oldies—there's a new workout in town! Basecamp Fitness was founded by Nick Swinmurn in 2013. Swinmurm then turned an intense workout based on martial arts into a studio experience for the community. Self Esteem Brands owns Basecamp Fitness.

In 2013, the first studio opened to clients in Burlingame, California. Basecamp Fitness began franchising in 2019 and there are now multiple locations spread across San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. Their process involves consistent cardio and weight training in an effort to keep the entire body in shape.

Why You May Want to Open a Basecamp Fitness Franchise

Basecamp Fitness uses the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) method to get its clients to achieve a high-impact workout. HIIT consists of 35-minute interval cycles that rotate between ground exercises and air bike routines that provide a heart-pumping exercise routine.

This workout program is one of the fastest and most efficient workout regimens in the current market, so you may gain motivated clientele once you open your franchise doors. Basecamp Fitness franchises are usually community-based and may allow clients to get to know each other in the studio and during various community events.

What Might Make Basecamp Fitness a Good Choice?

Basecamp Fitness may offer retail attachment to its members. As a franchisee, you may be allowed to sell yoga apparel from high-end manufacturers, supplements, and CBD enhancements to your studio members. This could supplement revenue generated from the studio.

Self Esteem Brands typically offers world-class support through marketing, training, finance, and real estate assistance. This franchise usually provides its franchisees with constant training and marketing support. Basecamp Fitness is also what's often considered a turnkey business. Essentially, you might be ready to open your doors soon after you sign up for the franchise.

To be a part of the Basecamp Fitness team, you should be financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will consist of royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.

Basecamp Fitness may offer a discount off the franchise fee to veterans.

How To Start a Basecamp Fitness Franchise

If you're interested in opening a Basecamp Fitness franchise, make sure it is the right opportunity for you. An ideal franchisee with Basecamp Fitness is someone who takes charge, pushing themselves to the limit every chance they get. Does this sound like you?

During the process, potential franchisees usually have an opportunity to speak with company representatives and existing Basecamp Fitness team members. This may be the perfect chance to ask questions about their experiences and your planned studio spot. After all, location is key.

Will your franchise have access to people interested in full-body, fierce workouts? You'll want to analyze the competition in your local fitness market to find out. Basecamp Fitness is open to expanding both domestically and internationally. By the time you're ready to open, your business may be toned and ready to thrive!