2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$436K - $846K
Units as of 2022
14 133.3% over 3 years
Forget sweating to the oldies—there's a new workout in town! Basecamp Fitness was founded by Nick Swinmurn in 2013. Swinmurm then turned an intense workout based on martial arts into a studio experience for the community. Self Esteem Brands owns Basecamp Fitness.

In 2013, the first studio opened to clients in Burlingame, California. Basecamp Fitness began franchising in 2019 and there are now multiple locations spread across San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. Their process involves consistent cardio and weight training in an effort to keep the entire body in shape.  

Why You May Want to Open a Basecamp Fitness Franchise

Basecamp Fitness uses the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) method to get its clients to achieve a high-impact workout. HIIT consists of 35-minute interval cycles that rotate between ground exercises and air bike routines that provide a heart-pumping exercise routine.

This workout program is one of the fastest and most efficient workout regimens in the current market, so you may gain motivated clientele once you open your franchise doors. Basecamp Fitness franchises are usually community-based and may allow clients to get to know each other in the studio and during various community events.

What Might Make Basecamp Fitness a Good Choice?

Basecamp Fitness may offer retail attachment to its members. As a franchisee, you may be allowed to sell yoga apparel from high-end manufacturers, supplements, and CBD enhancements to your studio members. This could supplement revenue generated from the studio. 

Self Esteem Brands typically offers world-class support through marketing, training, finance, and real estate assistance. This franchise usually provides its franchisees with constant training and marketing support. Basecamp Fitness is also what's often considered a turnkey business. Essentially, you might be ready to open your doors soon after you sign up for the franchise. 

To be a part of the Basecamp Fitness team, you should be financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will consist of royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees. 

Basecamp Fitness may offer a discount off the franchise fee to veterans.

How To Start a Basecamp Fitness Franchise

If you're interested in opening a Basecamp Fitness franchise, make sure it is the right opportunity for you. An ideal franchisee with Basecamp Fitness is someone who takes charge, pushing themselves to the limit every chance they get. Does this sound like you?

During the process, potential franchisees usually have an opportunity to speak with company representatives and existing Basecamp Fitness team members. This may be the perfect chance to ask questions about their experiences and your planned studio spot. After all, location is key.  

Will your franchise have access to people interested in full-body, fierce workouts? You'll want to analyze the competition in your local fitness market to find out. Basecamp Fitness is open to expanding both domestically and internationally. By the time you're ready to open, your business may be toned and ready to thrive!

Company Overview

About Basecamp Fitness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Self Esteem Brands
Leadership
Chuck Runyon, CEO
Corporate Address
111 Weir Dr.
Woodbury, MN 55125
About the Basecamp Fitness Franchise

Basecamp Fitness is an innovative boutique fitness franchise merging high-intensity interval training and technology to help members become their strongest selves. Founded with mixed-martial arts training and functional fitness in mind, our revolutionary workout gives entrepreneurs like you the unique opportunity to introduce something electrifying to your market. We’re looking for experienced operators with a proven track record and a growth-minded approach to business to help us create happier, healthier communities everywhere.

Why Members Choose Basecamp Fitness

At Basecamp Fitness, we knew there was a better way to work out—one that helps members burn more calories in less time so even the busiest bodies can fit gym sessions into their schedules. Our high-intensity interval training method can be completed in just 35 minutes and enables members to burn up to 400 - 600 calories.

  • Fast, efficient 35-minute classes fit into every member’s day
  • HIIT method with 60 second cardio & strength intervals
  • App and smartwatch integration to set goals and track performance
  • Inspired by the training methods of mixed martial arts athletes
  • Method researched at prestigious University of California Los Angeles
  • HIIT is the most popular boutique fitness category
  • Functional movements developed to be gentler on the body

Why You’ll Love the Business Model

Basecamp Fitness is a future-minded franchise continually developing our offerings to keep your business competitive. Here’s how we help you take advantage of benefits that position you to thrive.

  • Boutique fitness is the fastest growing segment in the fitness industry and HIIT is the leading category
  • Efficient 35-minute classes mean you can hold more classes and serve more members in a day
  • Premium classes come at premium pricing and boutique fitness has the highest average monthly membership and per-class costs
  • Basecamp Fitness studios fit into an economical 2,500 – 4,500 sq.ft., simplifying the real estate process and reducing overhead
  • Diversify your revenue streams with retail opportunities with premium products members love
  • Best-in-class technology has been proven to improve member loyalty
  • Member of Self Esteem Brands, leader in the global fitness industry and home to best-in-class wellness brands like Anytime Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City

Our Ideal Candidates are Leaders Like You

Basecamp Fitness franchise owners are leaders with a knack for business and a competitive streak. They never settle for good enough and want to be the best fitness franchise in their markets.

  • Franchise or business operations experience
  • Experience or significant interest in the fitness, health and wellness category
  • Desire to own multiple locations and build out market
  • Collaborative team player with a coach’s mindset

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
380
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
14 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Basecamp Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Initial Investment
$435,878 - $846,132
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Basecamp Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15-25 hours
Classroom Training
53 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Basecamp Fitness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #34 in 2022

Top New Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
