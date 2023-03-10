Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$91K - $201K
Units as of 2022
276 4.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing usually offers plumbing services for homeowners and other commercial properties. Their services may include the full spectrum of service, maintenance, repair, and replacement. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing was founded in 2000 and began to franchise a year later. 

This business is part of Authority Brands, which may offer excellent technical and professional support and backing for any Benjamin Franklin plumber and franchise locations. 

Plumbing emergencies happen frequently, and that's what makes being a part of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing more interesting. It keeps all service vehicles fully stocked so their technicians may be able to make repairs right away, rather than having to schedule additional appointments. Its technicians work on anything from water heaters to bathtubs. They also accept a wide variety of projects, no matter the size. 

Why You May Want to Open a Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Franchise

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is proud of the strict ethical code it implores its employees to follow. This includes integrity and respect for the law. It also emphasizes safety and works hard to maintain its good reputation. It guarantees that employees will respect clients and their privacy, which establishes a level of trust for customers. 

They have competitive pricing available thanks to the bargaining power from its affiliation with BuyMax. And they focus on transparent pricing, which can be refreshing for the service industry. Other benefits may include access to business and training coaches and cutting-edge management technology. 

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing also offers customers access to The Ben Franklin Society, a membership-only program that provides routine inspections, discounts, and priority service for a monthly fee. 

What Might Make Benjamin Franklin Plumbing a Good Choice?

Opening your own Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise might be a good choice because it's already part of a bigger brand. The recognition that prominent brands enjoy could propel your franchise faster than one that's still trying to carve a piece out in the marketplace.

You will control 100% of your business once you become a Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise owner. This is made possible by the terms and conditions that the company boasts. Its franchisees may find advantages in being a local service provider that carries both recognition and power.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchisees often benefit from a great support system that promotes growth in tandem with the parent company's expectations. The company typically provides marketing support and plans for franchisee retirement. 

How to Start and Own a Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Franchise

To start the process, entrepreneurs first need to make sure they are financially ready to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing may offer assistance in locating the best areas to open a new franchise. This collaboration just might save you time spent on market research before opening a new location. As a franchisee, you'll typically enjoy peer-to-peer networking, which allows you to learn from other industry players in the franchise. These networking opportunities are meant to help you grow and avoid common pitfalls.

There are hundreds of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing locations across the United States, and by working closely with its corporate office in Columbia, Maryland, you might be well on your way to opening up one of your own. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Plumbing , Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Mark Dawson, COO
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
742
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
276 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$43,000
Initial Investment
$91,123 - $201,233
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
to 4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
4-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Benjamin Franklin Plumbing? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Benjamin Franklin Plumbing landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Benjamin Franklin Plumbing ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #135 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #98 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Benjamin Franklin Plumbing.

Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #34
Learn More

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Request Info

City Wide Facility Solutions

Commercial cleaning and facility maintenance
Ranked #191
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing