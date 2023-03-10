Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$91K - $201K
- Units as of 2022
-
276 4.2% over 3 years
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing usually offers plumbing services for homeowners and other commercial properties. Their services may include the full spectrum of service, maintenance, repair, and replacement. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing was founded in 2000 and began to franchise a year later.
This business is part of Authority Brands, which may offer excellent technical and professional support and backing for any Benjamin Franklin plumber and franchise locations.
Plumbing emergencies happen frequently, and that's what makes being a part of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing more interesting. It keeps all service vehicles fully stocked so their technicians may be able to make repairs right away, rather than having to schedule additional appointments. Its technicians work on anything from water heaters to bathtubs. They also accept a wide variety of projects, no matter the size.
Why You May Want to Open a Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Franchise
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is proud of the strict ethical code it implores its employees to follow. This includes integrity and respect for the law. It also emphasizes safety and works hard to maintain its good reputation. It guarantees that employees will respect clients and their privacy, which establishes a level of trust for customers.
They have competitive pricing available thanks to the bargaining power from its affiliation with BuyMax. And they focus on transparent pricing, which can be refreshing for the service industry. Other benefits may include access to business and training coaches and cutting-edge management technology.
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing also offers customers access to The Ben Franklin Society, a membership-only program that provides routine inspections, discounts, and priority service for a monthly fee.
What Might Make Benjamin Franklin Plumbing a Good Choice?
Opening your own Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise might be a good choice because it's already part of a bigger brand. The recognition that prominent brands enjoy could propel your franchise faster than one that's still trying to carve a piece out in the marketplace.
You will control 100% of your business once you become a Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise owner. This is made possible by the terms and conditions that the company boasts. Its franchisees may find advantages in being a local service provider that carries both recognition and power.
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchisees often benefit from a great support system that promotes growth in tandem with the parent company's expectations. The company typically provides marketing support and plans for franchisee retirement.
How to Start and Own a Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Franchise
To start the process, entrepreneurs first need to make sure they are financially ready to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Benjamin Franklin Plumbing may offer assistance in locating the best areas to open a new franchise. This collaboration just might save you time spent on market research before opening a new location. As a franchisee, you'll typically enjoy peer-to-peer networking, which allows you to learn from other industry players in the franchise. These networking opportunities are meant to help you grow and avoid common pitfalls.
There are hundreds of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing locations across the United States, and by working closely with its corporate office in Columbia, Maryland, you might be well on your way to opening up one of your own.
Company Overview
About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Plumbing , Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
- Founded
- 2000
- Parent Company
- Authority Brands
- Leadership
- Mark Dawson, COO
- Corporate Address
-
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 742
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 276 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $43,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $91,123 - $201,233
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%+
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 28 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Benjamin Franklin Plumbing landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
