Woodwork your way into one of the leading creative franchises with Board & Brush Creative Studio!

Board & Brush Creative Studio provides customers with the opportunity to create something that they can go home with and hang on their wall. The do-it-yourself culture is gaining popularity, and you can make the most of this opportunity. Clients can request custom-made décor pieces to celebrate special events or create an item to showcase to loved ones themselves.

The concept of Board & Brush Creative Studio fuses woodworking techniques with the latest trends and custom graphics. Found in more than 240 locations across the United States, Board & Brush is one of the fast-growing do-it-yourself wood sign workshop chains in the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise

If you love being creative and want to enjoy flexibility and freedom, opening a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise could prove to be a great fit for you.

Board & Brush Creative Studio is a well-established national brand. By joining this franchise family, you may get to enjoy strong marketing support, a proprietary iPad application, a design library that is continuously expanding, a state-of-the-art website, and a registration system. You may have the opportunity to attract and retain customers through the customer loyalty program and enviable purchasing power.

What Might Make a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Board & Brush Creative Studio team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Board & Brush Creative Studio may offer a discount off the franchise fee for veterans. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

You can seek financing from the third-party sources that Board & Brush Creative Studio partners with. Funds can possibly cover startup costs, franchise fees, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll. Opening a franchise may be rewarding, as you can take advantage of multiple streams, including virtual or in-person instructor-led workshops, private parties, youth camps, premade projects, and food and drink options. Additionally, this automatic diversification of revenue may make for a better chance of longtime customer conversion.

How to Open a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise

As you decide if opening a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. It also may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Board & Brush Creative Studio team.

Brush up on your creative skills and submit an inquiry form to the Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise team!