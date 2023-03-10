Board & Brush Creative Studio

Board & Brush Creative Studio

DIY wood-sign workshops
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#457 Ranked #327 last year
Initial investment
$65K - $93K
Units as of 2022
255 7.6% over 3 years
Woodwork your way into one of the leading creative franchises with Board & Brush Creative Studio! 

Board & Brush Creative Studio provides customers with the opportunity to create something that they can go home with and hang on their wall. The do-it-yourself culture is gaining popularity, and you can make the most of this opportunity. Clients can request custom-made décor pieces to celebrate special events or create an item to showcase to loved ones themselves.

The concept of Board & Brush Creative Studio fuses woodworking techniques with the latest trends and custom graphics. Found in more than 240 locations across the United States, Board & Brush is one of the fast-growing do-it-yourself wood sign workshop chains in the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise

If you love being creative and want to enjoy flexibility and freedom, opening a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise could prove to be a great fit for you. 

Board & Brush Creative Studio is a well-established national brand. By joining this franchise family, you may get to enjoy strong marketing support, a proprietary iPad application, a design library that is continuously expanding, a state-of-the-art website, and a registration system. You may have the opportunity to attract and retain customers through the customer loyalty program and enviable purchasing power. 

What Might Make a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Board & Brush Creative Studio team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Board & Brush Creative Studio may offer a discount off the franchise fee for veterans. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

You can seek financing from the third-party sources that Board & Brush Creative Studio partners with. Funds can possibly cover startup costs, franchise fees, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll. Opening a franchise may be rewarding, as you can take advantage of multiple streams, including virtual or in-person instructor-led workshops, private parties, youth camps, premade projects, and food and drink options. Additionally, this automatic diversification of revenue may make for a better chance of longtime customer conversion.

How to Open a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise

As you decide if opening a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. It also may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Board & Brush Creative Studio team. 

Brush up on your creative skills and submit an inquiry form to the Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise team!

Company Overview

About Board & Brush Creative Studio

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2015
Leadership
Julie Selby, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
117 Hill St.
Hartland, WI 53029
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
255 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$64,589 - $93,461
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Board & Brush Creative Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18.5 hours
Classroom Training
28.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Board & Brush Creative Studio landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Board & Brush Creative Studio ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #457 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
New

Ranked #8 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #148 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #58 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios Category

