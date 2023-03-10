Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#457 Ranked #327 last year
- Initial investment
-
$65K - $93K
- Units as of 2022
-
255 7.6% over 3 years
Woodwork your way into one of the leading creative franchises with Board & Brush Creative Studio!
Board & Brush Creative Studio provides customers with the opportunity to create something that they can go home with and hang on their wall. The do-it-yourself culture is gaining popularity, and you can make the most of this opportunity. Clients can request custom-made décor pieces to celebrate special events or create an item to showcase to loved ones themselves.
The concept of Board & Brush Creative Studio fuses woodworking techniques with the latest trends and custom graphics. Found in more than 240 locations across the United States, Board & Brush is one of the fast-growing do-it-yourself wood sign workshop chains in the U.S.
Why You May Want to Start a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise
If you love being creative and want to enjoy flexibility and freedom, opening a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise could prove to be a great fit for you.
Board & Brush Creative Studio is a well-established national brand. By joining this franchise family, you may get to enjoy strong marketing support, a proprietary iPad application, a design library that is continuously expanding, a state-of-the-art website, and a registration system. You may have the opportunity to attract and retain customers through the customer loyalty program and enviable purchasing power.
What Might Make a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Board & Brush Creative Studio team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Board & Brush Creative Studio may offer a discount off the franchise fee for veterans. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
You can seek financing from the third-party sources that Board & Brush Creative Studio partners with. Funds can possibly cover startup costs, franchise fees, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll. Opening a franchise may be rewarding, as you can take advantage of multiple streams, including virtual or in-person instructor-led workshops, private parties, youth camps, premade projects, and food and drink options. Additionally, this automatic diversification of revenue may make for a better chance of longtime customer conversion.
How to Open a Board & Brush Creative Studio Franchise
As you decide if opening a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. It also may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Board & Brush Creative Studio team.
Brush up on your creative skills and submit an inquiry form to the Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise team!
Company Overview
About Board & Brush Creative Studio
- Industry
- Recreation
- Related Categories
- DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2015
- Leadership
- Julie Selby, Founder/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
117 Hill St.
Hartland, WI 53029
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 14
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 255 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Board & Brush Creative Studio franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $64,589 - $93,461
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Board & Brush Creative Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 18.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 28.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Board & Brush Creative Studio landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Board & Brush Creative Studio ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
