Flower bar event experience
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$21K - $75K
Units as of 2025
3 Decrease
Company Overview

About Bouquet Box Flower Bar

Founded 2019
Parent Company Bouquet Box Flower Bar LLC
Leadership Amy Nebens, co-owner/member
Corporate Address 2460 SW. 116th Ter.
Davie, FL 33325
Social Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 3 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Bouquet Box Flower Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$15,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$20,550 - $75,250
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Is franchise term renewable? No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 1 hour

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
