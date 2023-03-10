Ctrl V
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$178K - $272K
Units as of 2022
10 41% over 3 years
Virtual reality (VR) technology has many practical uses, yet Ctrl V has realized that VR can also be great fun. Ctrl V believes it is a pioneer in virtual reality arcades. 

Ctrl V began operations in 2016 and began to franchise later the same year. Ctrl V operates worldwide, with locations in the United States and Canada. With several locations, Ctrl V arcades use state-of-the-art equipment to offer their customers a virtual reality experience that they may never forget.

Why You May Want To Start a Ctrl V Franchise

With hundreds of thousands of customers served, Ctrl V is seeking franchisees who share the sense of wonder that underlies everything a Ctrl V franchise should be about. Franchisees should be fun-loving people who get along well with others. A franchisee's enthusiasm should motivate their team and customers. The franchisee will also oversee the smooth running of their Ctrl V location. 

The customer is at the center of everything that a Ctrl V arcade does. Ctrl V aims to make immersive technology available to as many people as possible. Ctrl V franchises may be expected to actively support charities, social justice, research, and community involvement. A franchisee, then, should share the company's concern for others and promote their social programs. 

The VR experience at Ctrl V may make the arcade an ideal venue for birthday parties, corporate fun days, and other group events.

What Might Make a Ctrl V Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Ctrl V franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Ctrl V has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Ctrl V franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Ctrl V Franchise

As you decide if opening a Ctrl V franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Ctrl V franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ctrl V franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, Ctrl V franchisees will take part in a multi-week training program at company headquarters in Waterloo, Ontario. They will then return home and begin working on setting up their arcade. Franchisees have access to a wide range of support programs to help them succeed.

Company Overview

About Ctrl V

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2016
Leadership
Robert Bruski, CEO
Corporate Address
170 Columbia St. W., #5
Waterloo, ON N2L 3L3
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
10 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ctrl V franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$178,250 - $272,200
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ctrl V has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
99 hours
Classroom Training
57 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
