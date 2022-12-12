Bumble Roofing

Company Overview

About Bumble Roofing

Industry Home Improvement
Related Categories Roofing, Maintenance
Founded 2019
Parent Company Empower Brands
Leadership David Bitan, Brand President
Corporate Address 2426 Old Brick Rd.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 29 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Bumble Roofing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$163,498 - $260,334
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$60,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%-2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Bumble Roofing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing Bumble Roofing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 39 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
