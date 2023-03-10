Signing out of account, Standby...
As the saying goes, ‘we all scream for ice cream!’ Buzzed Bull Creamery believes they know how to make it taste better for everyone. Buzzed Bull Creamery is a company that offers fresh premium ice creams and milkshakes that all members of the family may be able to enjoy.
Founded in 2016, Buzzed Bull Creamery dedicates itself to creating a unique atmosphere home to one-of-kind beverages. Buzzed Bull Creamery strives to deliver on its promise through innovation and creativity with a menu of hand-crafted premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen desserts and coffee.
Customers may love Buzzed Bull Creamery because every walk-in or online order is a fresh opportunity to indulge in quality frozen desserts.
Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Buzzed Bull Creamery has opened several locations throughout the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Buzzed Bull Creamery Franchise
If you love seeing families come together to celebrate life’s greatest moments, then a Buzzed Bull Creamery might be an exciting franchise opportunity for you. Franchisees should have excellent customer service skills, determination, and be open to learning. Having expertise in ice cream isn’t necessary, but some service industry experience can be highly beneficial.
Opening a Buzzed Bull Creamery franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Buzzed Bull Creamery Franchise a Good Choice?
Buzzed Bull Creamery wants to be more than a place where customers can get fresh, premium frozen dessert and coffee. Rather, it wishes to be a warm and inviting place where people can connect on personal and professional levels. With a business model that offers an alternative to bars and restaurants while serving both walk-in and online customers, Buzzed Bull Creamery may be in a good position moving forward.
Buzzed Bull Creamery makes everything from fresh ingredients, and customers may get to see how it makes its products in-house. Franchisees will be expected to welcome familiar faces from their community and serve them with desserts to fit their needs. Since frozen desserts are hand-crafted and made-to-order, the ability to help customers choose from a range of tastes may be an added advantage for potential franchisees.
To be part of the Buzzed Bull Creamery team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet company set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Buzzed Bull Creamery Franchise
Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Buzzed Bull Creamery would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Buzzed Bull Creamery franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Buzzed Bull Creamery throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their location has opened.
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Buzzed Bull Creamery franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $204,312 - $566,367
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Buzzed Bull Creamery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 82 hours
- Classroom Training
- 53 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
