Alcohol-infused ice cream
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$204K - $566K
Units as of 2022
13 550.0% over 3 years
As the saying goes, ‘we all scream for ice cream!’ Buzzed Bull Creamery believes they know how to make it taste better for everyone. Buzzed Bull Creamery is a company that offers fresh premium ice creams and milkshakes that all members of the family may be able to enjoy.

Founded in 2016, Buzzed Bull Creamery dedicates itself to creating a unique atmosphere home to one-of-kind beverages. Buzzed Bull Creamery strives to deliver on its promise through innovation and creativity with a menu of hand-crafted premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen desserts and coffee.

Customers may love Buzzed Bull Creamery because every walk-in or online order is a fresh opportunity to indulge in quality frozen desserts.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Buzzed Bull Creamery has opened several locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Buzzed Bull Creamery Franchise

If you love seeing families come together to celebrate life’s greatest moments, then a Buzzed Bull Creamery might be an exciting franchise opportunity for you. Franchisees should have excellent customer service skills, determination, and be open to learning. Having expertise in ice cream isn’t necessary, but some service industry experience can be highly beneficial.

Opening a Buzzed Bull Creamery franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Buzzed Bull Creamery Franchise a Good Choice?

Buzzed Bull Creamery wants to be more than a place where customers can get fresh, premium frozen dessert and coffee. Rather, it wishes to be a warm and inviting place where people can connect on personal and professional levels. With a business model that offers an alternative to bars and restaurants while serving both walk-in and online customers, Buzzed Bull Creamery may be in a good position moving forward.

Buzzed Bull Creamery makes everything from fresh ingredients, and customers may get to see how it makes its products in-house. Franchisees will be expected to welcome familiar faces from their community and serve them with desserts to fit their needs. Since frozen desserts are hand-crafted and made-to-order, the ability to help customers choose from a range of tastes may be an added advantage for potential franchisees. 

To be part of the Buzzed Bull Creamery team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet company set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Buzzed Bull Creamery Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Buzzed Bull Creamery would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Buzzed Bull Creamery franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Buzzed Bull Creamery throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their location has opened.

Company Overview

About Buzzed Bull Creamery

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Elite Franchise Group
Leadership
Jerry Fry, CEO
Corporate Address
1408 Main St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
13 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Buzzed Bull Creamery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$204,312 - $566,367
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Buzzed Bull Creamery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
82 hours
Classroom Training
53 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Buzzed Bull Creamery ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #95 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Food

Ranked #7 in Ice Cream in 2022

Top Food Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
