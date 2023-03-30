Cafe2U

Mobile sales of coffee, muffins, cookies, sandwiches, wraps
Initial investment
$109K - $155K
Units as of 2014
241
Company Overview

About Cafe2U

Related Categories
Coffee
Founded
2000
Leadership
Dave Long, Founder and CEO
Corporate Address
1065 SE Paiute Way, Suite #120
Bend, OR 97702

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
241 (as of 2014)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cafe2U franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$109,146 - $154,621
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
$175/wk.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Cafe2U has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
1 week
Classroom Training
1 week
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
