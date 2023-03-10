Canopy by Hilton

Canopy by Hilton

Upper upscale hotels
Initial investment
$57M - $141.6M
Units as of 2022
37 270.0% over 3 years
Canopy by Hilton is an upscale hotel franchise introduced and run by the mega Hilton brand. It strives to offer a unique yet modern hotel experience to its guests in picturesque locations across the world. Hilton created this brand after undergoing comprehensive research based on consumer trends and needs in the hospitality industry.

Hilton launched Canopy by Hilton in 2014 to place an emphasis on comfortable spaces and thoughtful locations. It focuses its guest-directed appeal on relaxation and a space to recharge. Canopy by Hilton offers business and leisure travelers a modern space to relax and replenish in well-thought-out locations. 

Hilton by Canopy has over a dozen locations in the United States to go along with several located internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Canopy By Hilton Franchise

If you want to own a modern and chic franchise in the hospitality industry, then Canopy by Hilton may be a good choice. Franchisees are expected to be forward-thinking with the initiative necessary to take on a relatively new concept in the hospitality industry.

Two more traits that a Canopy by Hilton franchisee should have are innovation and sophistication. Hilton seeks to make this new franchise opportunity modern and futuristic as compared to its traditional outlets. A global mindset is also a key feature for a franchisee since this franchise is set to be multinational with locations all over the world, in key destinations.

Canopy by Hilton has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Canopy by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

Canopy by Hilton may be a unique investment choice for franchisees thanks to its non-traditional design that's all about guest service and less about transactions. This fun, new concept breaks the tradition of checking in at a hospitality desk and instead uses your smartphone as your hotel room key. 

To be part of the Canopy by Hilton team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Canopy by Hilton Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Canopy by Hilton franchising team questions. 

Once you've determined that Canopy by Hilton is a good fit and have completed the necessary steps to open a franchise, the company will offer its support in the form of marketing support which includes social media and email marketing. A franchisee will also receive ongoing support such as field operations, grand opening, online support, on-the-job training, and so on.

Company Overview

About Canopy by Hilton

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
37 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Canopy by Hilton franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$56,980,650 - $141,580,140
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
23 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Canopy by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
140-166 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Canopy by Hilton landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Canopy by Hilton ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #95 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #67 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

