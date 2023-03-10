CAP Solutions
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$40K - $72K
Units as of 2020
4
 CAP Solutions started in 2008 as a mobile detailing business. It didn’t take long before the franchise added commercial cleaning services due to customer demand. Since beginning to franchise in 2015, CAP Solutions has offered detailing management services for automotive dealerships and commercial services throughout the United States.

CAP Solutions focuses on helping people venture into businesses and become successful by offering them financial assistance.

CAP Solutions is headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. There are several franchises throughout the United States. New franchisees in the United States may be expected to buy multiple franchise units.

Why You Might Want to Start a CAP Solutions Franchise 

CAP Solutions has a growing network of lenders, which gives it access to the Small Business Administration. With this, CAP Solutions can provide conventional equipment loans for both upcoming and existing businesses to help them cover their financial needs. If you believe in transparency, innovation, reliability, and are passionate about assisting other businesses grow, becoming a CAP Solutions franchisee may be a good move for you.

Opening a CAP Solutions franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a CAP Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

The main pillars of CAP Solutions are security and reliability. CAP Solutions believes in being straightforward. It prides itself on refusing to compromise on standards—it aims to keep the bar high at all times. Apart from the additional external regulations, CAP Solutions believes it protects its customers’ data in the best way possible.

To be part of the CAP Solutions team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a CAP Solutions Franchise                     

The process of opening a CAP Solutions franchise may be fairly straightforward. A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the CAP Solutions requirements.

However, before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the CAP Solutions franchising team.

If awarded a CAP Solutions franchise, franchisees may receive support from the CAP Solutions franchise brand throughout the franchising process. This may include support with brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also could receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. CAP Solutions believes that an exceptional customer experience starts with you.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a CAP Solutions franchise.

Company Overview

About CAP Solutions

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Appearance Services
Founded
2008
Parent Company
CAP Maintenance Solutions LLC
Leadership
Chris Pereira, Owner
Corporate Address
249 Research Dr., #1
Milford, CT 06460
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
4 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CAP Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$39,900 - $72,200
Net Worth Requirement
$10,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$5,000 - $50,000
Royalty Fee
9.5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
CAP Solutions offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-10
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
