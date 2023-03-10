CAP Solutions started in 2008 as a mobile detailing business. It didn’t take long before the franchise added commercial cleaning services due to customer demand. Since beginning to franchise in 2015, CAP Solutions has offered detailing management services for automotive dealerships and commercial services throughout the United States.

CAP Solutions focuses on helping people venture into businesses and become successful by offering them financial assistance.

CAP Solutions is headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. There are several franchises throughout the United States. New franchisees in the United States may be expected to buy multiple franchise units.

Why You Might Want to Start a CAP Solutions Franchise

CAP Solutions has a growing network of lenders, which gives it access to the Small Business Administration. With this, CAP Solutions can provide conventional equipment loans for both upcoming and existing businesses to help them cover their financial needs. If you believe in transparency, innovation, reliability, and are passionate about assisting other businesses grow, becoming a CAP Solutions franchisee may be a good move for you.

Opening a CAP Solutions franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a CAP Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

The main pillars of CAP Solutions are security and reliability. CAP Solutions believes in being straightforward. It prides itself on refusing to compromise on standards—it aims to keep the bar high at all times. Apart from the additional external regulations, CAP Solutions believes it protects its customers’ data in the best way possible.

To be part of the CAP Solutions team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a CAP Solutions Franchise

The process of opening a CAP Solutions franchise may be fairly straightforward. A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the CAP Solutions requirements.

However, before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the CAP Solutions franchising team.

If awarded a CAP Solutions franchise, franchisees may receive support from the CAP Solutions franchise brand throughout the franchising process. This may include support with brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also could receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. CAP Solutions believes that an exceptional customer experience starts with you.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a CAP Solutions franchise.