Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#452 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$13K - $29K
- Units as of 2022
-
78 143.8% over 3 years
Barrett Allman, a restaurant owner and executive chef for over 25 years, founded Chefs for Seniors in 2013. Allman wanted to balance his skillset to serve his community while finding time for his family. A competition his son, Nathan, entered and won gave him the idea for this unique business model.
Chefs for Seniors place professional chefs in the homes of the elderly, giving them the option of eating well and being around a friendly and relationship-embracing person. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Chefs for Seniors wishes to offer senior citizens the luxury of a home-cooked meal in their comfort zones.
In 2016, the young company got involved in a startup acceleration program that specializes in growth marketing. Franchising started in 2017, resulting in the company now having over 50 units in operation. Chef for Seniors seeks franchisees with solid business acumen, strong work ethics, and a passion for working with the elderly.
Why You May Want to Start a Chefs for Seniors Franchise
As a franchisee, you'll be managing a team of professional but affordable personal chefs that will offer fresh meals, proper nutrition, and companionship to senior citizens. Chefs for Seniors franchisees follow a unique model of in-home food served weekly or bi-weekly.
Chefs are licensed by ServSafe, fully insured, and strictly vetted. They bring a basket full of freshly sourced ingredients to customer's homes to cook up custom, delicious, and nutritious meals while the client looks on. The franchisor believes that it is not just a food service company, but a friend with whom the client can look forward to their visits each time.
Chefs for Seniors customers are generally the elderly or their loved ones who get peace of mind knowing that cooking is being handled by a professional. Chefs consider a client's dietary requirements or restrictions and provide a more personalized service than eating out.
What Might Make a Chefs for Seniors Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Chefs for Seniors team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for three years. After those three years, you may be able to renew your franchise if the franchisor agrees to continue the relationship.
This franchise is a low overhead operation, and you'll be managing a staff of professional chefs who make house visits, preferably from your home or an office. You'll have exclusive territory that has an aged population of thousands of pensioners and benefit from the ongoing support of the Chefs for Seniors team home office.
How To Open a Chefs for Seniors Franchise
As you decide if opening a Chefs for Seniors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Chefs for Seniors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Chefs for Seniors franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Chefs For Seniors
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- Chefs For Seniors Inc.
- Leadership
- Barrett Allman, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
821 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53703
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 78 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Chefs For Seniors franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $8,000 - $13,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $12,575 - $29,375
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 3 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Chefs For Seniors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 21 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Chefs For Seniors? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Chefs For Seniors landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Chefs For Seniors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Chefs For Seniors.
Quick Mobile Repair
Crunch
Elements Massage
Sport Clips
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.