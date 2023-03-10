Barrett Allman, a restaurant owner and executive chef for over 25 years, founded Chefs for Seniors in 2013. Allman wanted to balance his skillset to serve his community while finding time for his family. A competition his son, Nathan, entered and won gave him the idea for this unique business model.

Chefs for Seniors place professional chefs in the homes of the elderly, giving them the option of eating well and being around a friendly and relationship-embracing person. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Chefs for Seniors wishes to offer senior citizens the luxury of a home-cooked meal in their comfort zones.

In 2016, the young company got involved in a startup acceleration program that specializes in growth marketing. Franchising started in 2017, resulting in the company now having over 50 units in operation. Chef for Seniors seeks franchisees with solid business acumen, strong work ethics, and a passion for working with the elderly.

Why You May Want to Start a Chefs for Seniors Franchise

As a franchisee, you'll be managing a team of professional but affordable personal chefs that will offer fresh meals, proper nutrition, and companionship to senior citizens. Chefs for Seniors franchisees follow a unique model of in-home food served weekly or bi-weekly.

Chefs are licensed by ServSafe, fully insured, and strictly vetted. They bring a basket full of freshly sourced ingredients to customer's homes to cook up custom, delicious, and nutritious meals while the client looks on. The franchisor believes that it is not just a food service company, but a friend with whom the client can look forward to their visits each time.

Chefs for Seniors customers are generally the elderly or their loved ones who get peace of mind knowing that cooking is being handled by a professional. Chefs consider a client's dietary requirements or restrictions and provide a more personalized service than eating out.

What Might Make a Chefs for Seniors Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Chefs for Seniors team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for three years. After those three years, you may be able to renew your franchise if the franchisor agrees to continue the relationship.

This franchise is a low overhead operation, and you'll be managing a staff of professional chefs who make house visits, preferably from your home or an office. You'll have exclusive territory that has an aged population of thousands of pensioners and benefit from the ongoing support of the Chefs for Seniors team home office.

How To Open a Chefs for Seniors Franchise

As you decide if opening a Chefs for Seniors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Chefs for Seniors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Chefs for Seniors franchising team questions.