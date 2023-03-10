Chefs For Seniors
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#452 Not ranked last year

Initial investment
$13K - $29K
Units as of 2022
78 143.8% over 3 years
Barrett Allman, a restaurant owner and executive chef for over 25 years, founded Chefs for Seniors in 2013. Allman wanted to balance his skillset to serve his community while finding time for his family. A competition his son, Nathan, entered and won gave him the idea for this unique business model.

Chefs for Seniors place professional chefs in the homes of the elderly, giving them the option of eating well and being around a friendly and relationship-embracing person. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Chefs for Seniors wishes to offer senior citizens the luxury of a home-cooked meal in their comfort zones.

In 2016, the young company got involved in a startup acceleration program that specializes in growth marketing. Franchising started in 2017, resulting in the company now having over 50 units in operation. Chef for Seniors seeks franchisees with solid business acumen, strong work ethics, and a passion for working with the elderly.

Why You May Want to Start a Chefs for Seniors Franchise

As a franchisee, you'll be managing a team of professional but affordable personal chefs that will offer fresh meals, proper nutrition, and companionship to senior citizens. Chefs for Seniors franchisees follow a unique model of in-home food served weekly or bi-weekly.

Chefs are licensed by ServSafe, fully insured, and strictly vetted. They bring a basket full of freshly sourced ingredients to customer's homes to cook up custom, delicious, and nutritious meals while the client looks on. The franchisor believes that it is not just a food service company, but a friend with whom the client can look forward to their visits each time.

Chefs for Seniors customers are generally the elderly or their loved ones who get peace of mind knowing that cooking is being handled by a professional. Chefs consider a client's dietary requirements or restrictions and provide a more personalized service than eating out.

What Might Make a Chefs for Seniors Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Chefs for Seniors team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for three years. After those three years, you may be able to renew your franchise if the franchisor agrees to continue the relationship.

This franchise is a low overhead operation, and you'll be managing a staff of professional chefs who make house visits, preferably from your home or an office. You'll have exclusive territory that has an aged population of thousands of pensioners and benefit from the ongoing support of the Chefs for Seniors team home office.

How To Open a Chefs for Seniors Franchise

As you decide if opening a Chefs for Seniors franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Chefs for Seniors franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Chefs for Seniors franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Chefs For Seniors

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Chefs For Seniors Inc.
Leadership
Barrett Allman, CEO
Corporate Address
821 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53703
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
78 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Chefs For Seniors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$8,000 - $13,000
Initial Investment
$12,575 - $29,375
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
3 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Chefs For Seniors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Chefs For Seniors landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Chefs For Seniors ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #452 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
New

Ranked #32 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #51 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
