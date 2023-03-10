Children's Orchard
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$213K - $327K
Units as of 2021
23 11% over 3 years
Children's Orchard is a children's clothing and accessory retail resale store chain that was founded in 1980. Its parent company is New to You (NTY) Franchise Co. LLC. NTY also owns the Clothes Mentor brand, an eco-friendly and upscale resale brand that appeals to an adult population.

Since the brand began franchising in 1985, more than 20 Children's Orchards franchises have been opened around the United States. 

Children’s Orchard accepts lightly used, freshly laundered wares and resells them around 70% lower than the item's original retail price. Assuming the store accepts the items, customers who bring them in are given cash or store credit.

Why You May Want To Start a Children's Orchard Franchise

The ideal Children’s Orchard franchisee is someone who enjoys dealing with people and multitasking. Children’s Orchard may also appeal to franchisees who appreciate slow fashion and environmentally-friendly resale practices. 

Franchisees do not necessarily need any previous experience in the retail field to open a Children's Orchard franchise. Children's Orchard typically provides new franchisees with over one dozen hours of on-the-job training, several dozen hours of classroom training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support.

In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with Children's Orchard may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Children's Orchard Franchise a Good Choice?

A possible advantage a Children's Orchard franchise may have over the competition is its upscale resale store nature. It says it is neither thrift nor consignment. Instead, Children’s Orchard simply says it sells lightly-worn, ready-to-wear clothes at an affordable price. Each franchise also may offer a safe area for children to play while parents and guardians shop.

Opening a Children's Orchard franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Children's Orchard franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

 How To Open a Children's Orchard Franchise

As you decide if opening a Children's Orchard franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Children's Orchard franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Should you be accepted into the Children’s Orchard franchise family, you can expect to undergo training while your store is being set up. To run a Children's Orchard franchise, you'll need to hire several employees. You can usually run your franchise as an absentee owner, but you'll want to ask other absentee franchisees what challenges they may have faced while doing so.

Company Overview

About Children's Orchard

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Retail, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Apparel & Accessories
Founded
1980
Parent Company
NTY Franchise Co. LLC
Leadership
Ronald Olson, President
Corporate Address
13801 Industrial Park Blvd.
Plymouth, MN 55441
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1985 (38 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
23 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Children's Orchard franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$212,500 - $326,500
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
$2K/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Children's Orchard has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20.5 hours
Classroom Training
49.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
