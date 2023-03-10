Children's Orchard is a children's clothing and accessory retail resale store chain that was founded in 1980. Its parent company is New to You (NTY) Franchise Co. LLC. NTY also owns the Clothes Mentor brand, an eco-friendly and upscale resale brand that appeals to an adult population.

Since the brand began franchising in 1985, more than 20 Children's Orchards franchises have been opened around the United States.

Children’s Orchard accepts lightly used, freshly laundered wares and resells them around 70% lower than the item's original retail price. Assuming the store accepts the items, customers who bring them in are given cash or store credit.

Why You May Want To Start a Children's Orchard Franchise

The ideal Children’s Orchard franchisee is someone who enjoys dealing with people and multitasking. Children’s Orchard may also appeal to franchisees who appreciate slow fashion and environmentally-friendly resale practices.

Franchisees do not necessarily need any previous experience in the retail field to open a Children's Orchard franchise. Children's Orchard typically provides new franchisees with over one dozen hours of on-the-job training, several dozen hours of classroom training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support.

In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with Children's Orchard may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Children's Orchard Franchise a Good Choice?

A possible advantage a Children's Orchard franchise may have over the competition is its upscale resale store nature. It says it is neither thrift nor consignment. Instead, Children’s Orchard simply says it sells lightly-worn, ready-to-wear clothes at an affordable price. Each franchise also may offer a safe area for children to play while parents and guardians shop.

Opening a Children's Orchard franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Children's Orchard franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Children's Orchard Franchise

As you decide if opening a Children's Orchard franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Children's Orchard franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Should you be accepted into the Children’s Orchard franchise family, you can expect to undergo training while your store is being set up. To run a Children's Orchard franchise, you'll need to hire several employees. You can usually run your franchise as an absentee owner, but you'll want to ask other absentee franchisees what challenges they may have faced while doing so.