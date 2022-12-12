Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Ice cream
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$472K - $631K
Units as of 2024
15 Increase 150.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Industry Food
Related Categories Ice Cream, Food: Quick Service, Frozen Desserts, Desserts
Founded 2012
Parent Company Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Franchising LLC
Leadership David Leonardo, CEO
Corporate Address 3051 NW. 75th Ave.
Miami, FL 33122
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2019 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia
# of Units 15 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$471,992 - $630,528
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 22 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
