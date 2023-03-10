Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos

Mexican food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$294K - $886K
Units as of 2022
49 10% over 3 years
Filling stomachs since 2002, Chronic Tacos infuses authentic Mexican recipes with a laid-back, creative, and unique atmosphere straight out of Southern California. 

Serving customers like friends, the Chronic Tacos menu may include staples of Mexican cuisine, including burritos, bowls, quesadillas, fully loaded Chronic Fries, and, of course, their signature tacos. With over 40 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Japan, Chronic Tacos is spreading the combination of great food and Southern California vibes they call “the taco life” to hungry customers worldwide.

Why You May Want To Start a Chronic Tacos Franchise

Franchisees are expected to serve innovative Mexican recipes with a Southern California twist while offering a personal customer experience. Although no prior business experience is necessary, having a background in restaurant management could prove beneficial.

Chronic Tacos franchisees should share the company’s belief that awesomely creative food and a chill atmosphere go hand-in-hand. As such, Chronic Tacos franchisees should adapt to the innovative brand as it continues to experience success. Being familiar with the distinctive So-Cal culture can only help franchisees do their part in spreading the taco life.

What Might Make a Chronic Tacos Franchise a Good Choice?

The pride of Chronic Tacos may be the authenticity of their Mexican grilled food, thanks to third-generation recipes. Honoring their Southern California roots, customers should be treated to a slice of the taco lifestyle with every experience, as mouth-watering menu items, and friendly service keeps them coming back time and time again. Franchisees, therefore, will need to ensure that both the food and the overall laid-back vibes Chronic Tacos has become known for remains just as irresistible for customers as their first visit becomes their second, third, and more.

To be part of the Chronic Tacos franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Chronic Tacos has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Chronic Tacos Franchise

Upon approval of a Chronic Tacos franchise request, potential franchisees may speak to the company leadership before reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document and meeting the Chronic Tacos team. Once awarded a franchise and signing the Chronic Tacos franchise agreement, you may secure your location and commence construction and training.

The Chronic Tacos franchise team will assist new franchisees with choosing a location, designing their restaurant, construction guidance, ordering equipment, marketing, and graphic design. New franchisees with Chronic Tacos will also receive a complete training program before opening. The support doesn’t end once you open the doors to your new location.

Franchisees with Chronic Tacos may receive support from a field support manager, quality and food safety, marketing, franchise support, and access to a franchise advisory council. Just don’t be surprised if you find some tacos at your meetings.

Company Overview

About Chronic Tacos

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
2002
Leadership
Michael Mohammed, CEO
Corporate Address
95 Enterprise, #320
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
49 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Chronic Tacos franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$294,000 - $886,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Chronic Tacos has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
157 hours
Classroom Training
43 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Chronic Tacos landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Chronic Tacos ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #186 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #9 in Mexican Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

