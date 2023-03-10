Filling stomachs since 2002, Chronic Tacos infuses authentic Mexican recipes with a laid-back, creative, and unique atmosphere straight out of Southern California.

Serving customers like friends, the Chronic Tacos menu may include staples of Mexican cuisine, including burritos, bowls, quesadillas, fully loaded Chronic Fries, and, of course, their signature tacos. With over 40 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Japan, Chronic Tacos is spreading the combination of great food and Southern California vibes they call “the taco life” to hungry customers worldwide.

Why You May Want To Start a Chronic Tacos Franchise

Franchisees are expected to serve innovative Mexican recipes with a Southern California twist while offering a personal customer experience. Although no prior business experience is necessary, having a background in restaurant management could prove beneficial.

Chronic Tacos franchisees should share the company’s belief that awesomely creative food and a chill atmosphere go hand-in-hand. As such, Chronic Tacos franchisees should adapt to the innovative brand as it continues to experience success. Being familiar with the distinctive So-Cal culture can only help franchisees do their part in spreading the taco life.

What Might Make a Chronic Tacos Franchise a Good Choice?

The pride of Chronic Tacos may be the authenticity of their Mexican grilled food, thanks to third-generation recipes. Honoring their Southern California roots, customers should be treated to a slice of the taco lifestyle with every experience, as mouth-watering menu items, and friendly service keeps them coming back time and time again. Franchisees, therefore, will need to ensure that both the food and the overall laid-back vibes Chronic Tacos has become known for remains just as irresistible for customers as their first visit becomes their second, third, and more.

To be part of the Chronic Tacos franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Chronic Tacos has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Chronic Tacos Franchise

Upon approval of a Chronic Tacos franchise request, potential franchisees may speak to the company leadership before reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document and meeting the Chronic Tacos team. Once awarded a franchise and signing the Chronic Tacos franchise agreement, you may secure your location and commence construction and training.

The Chronic Tacos franchise team will assist new franchisees with choosing a location, designing their restaurant, construction guidance, ordering equipment, marketing, and graphic design. New franchisees with Chronic Tacos will also receive a complete training program before opening. The support doesn’t end once you open the doors to your new location.

Franchisees with Chronic Tacos may receive support from a field support manager, quality and food safety, marketing, franchise support, and access to a franchise advisory council. Just don’t be surprised if you find some tacos at your meetings.