City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks

Educational craft brewery tours
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$73K - $95K
Units as of 2024
21 Increase 50.0% over 3 years
City Brew Tours is a tour business built around beer. It believes it offers a way for groups of people to experience great craft beer and get to know the breweries where they are made. 

Founded in 2008, City Brew Tours is a team with a proud history in beer brewing. The company began by giving beer fans tours of cities known for their beer. The popular event experienced success and began franchising in 2018. Since then, City Brew Tours has expanded to open several franchises in the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a City Brew Tours Franchise

City Brew Tours is a business that offers tours of several cities, ranging from Boston, Massachusetts to Quebec, Canada. In the Boston event, you’ll get to know the Sip of Boston Tour that will introduce you to the city’s most famous historical landmarks as well as drinks from breweries like Samuel Adams and BearMoose.

You may take a hint from that tour and bring the best out of your own city and beer experience with a City Brew Tours franchise. Bring a greater audience to your city while providing a special beer experience is a staple of City Brew Tours.

What Might Make a City Brew Tours Franchise a Good Choice?

Because it’s a nationwide enterprise, bringing a City Brew Tours franchise to your hometown would expand a brand that already may be well-known.

City Brew Tours believes it offers a one-of-a-kind spin on the classic city tour by including added celebration that its unique breweries may bring to the table. To become a City Brew Tours franchisee, you should be immersed in the beer industry and have a great commitment to expanding it.

To be part of the City Brew Tours team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a City Brew Tours Franchise

As you decide if opening a City Brew Tours franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a City Brew Tours franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the City Brew Tours franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the City Brew Tours brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Company Overview

About City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks

Industry Recreation
Related Categories Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Beverages
Founded 2008
Parent Company CBT Ventures LLC
Leadership Chad Brodsky, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address 675 VFW Pkwy., PMB 257
Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2018 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ 30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 21 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$72,700 - $95,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
8.5%-5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #87 in 2025

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

