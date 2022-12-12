City Brew Tours is a tour business built around beer. It believes it offers a way for groups of people to experience great craft beer and get to know the breweries where they are made.

Founded in 2008, City Brew Tours is a team with a proud history in beer brewing. The company began by giving beer fans tours of cities known for their beer. The popular event experienced success and began franchising in 2018. Since then, City Brew Tours has expanded to open several franchises in the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a City Brew Tours Franchise

City Brew Tours is a business that offers tours of several cities, ranging from Boston, Massachusetts to Quebec, Canada. In the Boston event, you’ll get to know the Sip of Boston Tour that will introduce you to the city’s most famous historical landmarks as well as drinks from breweries like Samuel Adams and BearMoose.

You may take a hint from that tour and bring the best out of your own city and beer experience with a City Brew Tours franchise. Bring a greater audience to your city while providing a special beer experience is a staple of City Brew Tours.

What Might Make a City Brew Tours Franchise a Good Choice?

Because it’s a nationwide enterprise, bringing a City Brew Tours franchise to your hometown would expand a brand that already may be well-known.

City Brew Tours believes it offers a one-of-a-kind spin on the classic city tour by including added celebration that its unique breweries may bring to the table. To become a City Brew Tours franchisee, you should be immersed in the beer industry and have a great commitment to expanding it.

To be part of the City Brew Tours team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a City Brew Tours Franchise

As you decide if opening a City Brew Tours franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a City Brew Tours franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the City Brew Tours franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the City Brew Tours brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.