City Brew Tours is a tour business built around beer. It believes it offers a way for groups of people to experience great craft beer and get to know the breweries where they are made.
Founded in 2008, City Brew Tours is a team with a proud history in beer brewing. The company began by giving beer fans tours of cities known for their beer. The popular event experienced success and began franchising in 2018. Since then, City Brew Tours has expanded to open several franchises in the United States and Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a City Brew Tours Franchise
City Brew Tours is a business that offers tours of several cities, ranging from Boston, Massachusetts to Quebec, Canada. In the Boston event, you’ll get to know the Sip of Boston Tour that will introduce you to the city’s most famous historical landmarks as well as drinks from breweries like Samuel Adams and BearMoose.
You may take a hint from that tour and bring the best out of your own city and beer experience with a City Brew Tours franchise. Bring a greater audience to your city while providing a special beer experience is a staple of City Brew Tours.
What Might Make a City Brew Tours Franchise a Good Choice?
Because it’s a nationwide enterprise, bringing a City Brew Tours franchise to your hometown would expand a brand that already may be well-known.
City Brew Tours believes it offers a one-of-a-kind spin on the classic city tour by including added celebration that its unique breweries may bring to the table. To become a City Brew Tours franchisee, you should be immersed in the beer industry and have a great commitment to expanding it.
To be part of the City Brew Tours team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a City Brew Tours Franchise
As you decide if opening a City Brew Tours franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a City Brew Tours franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the City Brew Tours franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the City Brew Tours brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
Company Overview
About City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks
Industry
|Recreation
Related Categories
|Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Beverages
Founded
|2008
Parent Company
|CBT Ventures LLC
Leadership
|Chad Brodsky, Founder & CEO
|Corporate Address
|
675 VFW Pkwy., PMB 257
Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview
Franchising Since
|2018 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
|30
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units
|21 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$35,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$72,700 - $95,000
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$100,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$25,000
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|8.5%-5.5%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|1.5%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|7 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
On-The-Job Training
40 hours
|40 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
|20 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|Yes
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where City Brew Tours/Flavor Walks ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
