2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#316 Ranked #494 last year
Initial investment
$181K - $452K
Units as of 2022
391 138.4% over 3 years
Code Ninjas, which was founded in 2016 and began franchising later that same year, is an education company geared towards children. With more than 250 locations across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, it is one of the largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchises.

As you run your franchise, you will get to teach children how to code and potentially watch them fall in love with it. The perfect candidate for a Code Ninjas franchisee has a passion for imparting knowledge to others and loves working with children. A potential franchisee doesn't necessarily need coding experience. 

Being a large coding franchise catered to children, Code Ninjas has carved a niche for itself. With their stellar reputation, you will have parents clamoring to have their kids in your classes. In addition, a 2016 study says that 9 out of 10 parentswant their children to learn code and are willing to pay for it. With technology at an unfathomable peak in our lives, parents are probably only more likely to want their children to learn the trade. 

Why You May Want to Start a Code Ninjas Franchise

If you love the idea of equipping children with a new skill, then opening a Code Ninjas franchise may be for you. Since its founding, Code Ninjas has been committed to teaching children to code in a fun way, while striving to ensure that parents see results. As a Code Ninjas franchisee, you can help children learn a highly marketable and valuable skill and instill a genuine love for coding in them, along with growing confidence in themselves.

Code Ninjas has shown that children can indeed learn and love to code with their proven teaching methods. Their classes include after-school programs, camps, and parents-night-out events. The ninjas (students) work with their senseis (teachers) to improve their coding knowledge and work through the programs, earning higher belts or achievement levels as they progress.

What Might Make a Code Ninjas Franchise a Good Choice?

Code Ninjas has a flexible business model with lower startup costs and scaled-back requirements known as Code Ninjas Studio Concept. With lower overhead and the brand's infrastructure, including development and support from in-house education, technology, operations, and marketing teams, you may be up and running business in no time.

To be part of the Code Ninjas team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees.

You may want to consider reaching out to a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you have the necessary funds to operate a Code Ninjas franchise.

How To Open a Code Ninjas Franchise

To own a Code Ninjas franchise, you will first need to submit an inquiry form. Then, if you qualify, a franchise representative may follow up with you to help you through the process. With their help, you will thoroughly review the Franchise Disclosure Document and ask any lingering questions you may have.

Once you have signed on board, selected a business site, and developed a business and marketing plan, you will also go through a multi-day training intending to equip you with the necessary skills and information to successfully run a Code Ninjas franchise.

Company Overview

About Code Ninjas

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Franchiczar
Leadership
Justin Nihiser, CEO
Corporate Address
2880 Broadway Bend Dr.
Pearland, TX 77584
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
391 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Code Ninjas franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$181,167 - $451,950
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.25%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Code Ninjas has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Code Ninjas landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Code Ninjas ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #316 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #45 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #47 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #81 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Children's Enrichment Programs: STEM Category

