Code Ninjas, which was founded in 2016 and began franchising later that same year, is an education company geared towards children. With more than 250 locations across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, it is one of the largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchises.

As you run your franchise, you will get to teach children how to code and potentially watch them fall in love with it. The perfect candidate for a Code Ninjas franchisee has a passion for imparting knowledge to others and loves working with children. A potential franchisee doesn't necessarily need coding experience.

Being a large coding franchise catered to children, Code Ninjas has carved a niche for itself. With their stellar reputation, you will have parents clamoring to have their kids in your classes. In addition, a 2016 study says that 9 out of 10 parentswant their children to learn code and are willing to pay for it. With technology at an unfathomable peak in our lives, parents are probably only more likely to want their children to learn the trade.

Why You May Want to Start a Code Ninjas Franchise

If you love the idea of equipping children with a new skill, then opening a Code Ninjas franchise may be for you. Since its founding, Code Ninjas has been committed to teaching children to code in a fun way, while striving to ensure that parents see results. As a Code Ninjas franchisee, you can help children learn a highly marketable and valuable skill and instill a genuine love for coding in them, along with growing confidence in themselves.

Code Ninjas has shown that children can indeed learn and love to code with their proven teaching methods. Their classes include after-school programs, camps, and parents-night-out events. The ninjas (students) work with their senseis (teachers) to improve their coding knowledge and work through the programs, earning higher belts or achievement levels as they progress.

What Might Make a Code Ninjas Franchise a Good Choice?

Code Ninjas has a flexible business model with lower startup costs and scaled-back requirements known as Code Ninjas Studio Concept. With lower overhead and the brand's infrastructure, including development and support from in-house education, technology, operations, and marketing teams, you may be up and running business in no time.

To be part of the Code Ninjas team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees.

You may want to consider reaching out to a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you have the necessary funds to operate a Code Ninjas franchise.

How To Open a Code Ninjas Franchise

To own a Code Ninjas franchise, you will first need to submit an inquiry form. Then, if you qualify, a franchise representative may follow up with you to help you through the process. With their help, you will thoroughly review the Franchise Disclosure Document and ask any lingering questions you may have.

Once you have signed on board, selected a business site, and developed a business and marketing plan, you will also go through a multi-day training intending to equip you with the necessary skills and information to successfully run a Code Ninjas franchise.