From working on the interiors of cars, boats, and planes to homes, hospitals, and businesses, Color Glo has recolored and repaired damaged leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, cloth, velour, wood grain, hard plastics, and other items since 1975. 

Whether burnt, broken, worn, or faded, Color Glo uses high-quality, water-based, and earth-friendly products to restore and repair damaged interiors of vehicles, airplanes, homes, and workplaces. Color Glo started franchising in the U.S. in 1983 and has since branched out to over 50 countries worldwide, including Canada. There are more than 50 franchises located in the United States, as well as another 50+ internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Color Glo Franchise

Color Glo built its reputation on a legacy of service to customers, franchisees, and the community. Color Glo expects its franchisees to have the same desire to produce the right results every time.

Opening a Color Glo franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Opening a Color Glo franchise is opening a complete turn-key business. As a turn-key business, this may eliminate the need to find a location, negotiate a lease, and do all the other hard work associated with starting a business from scratch. 

What Might Make a Color Glo Franchise a Good Choice?

Color Glo is Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accepted; owning this franchise may open you to a wide range of clients. You also get exclusive territorial rights, full support, and back-up 24/7 throughout the year. In addition, you'll receive a national or international website for clients, suppliers, and other interested parties that may make it easy to reach you and your franchise. 

To be part of the Color Glo team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Color Glo International Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Color Glo franchising team questions.

Other existing Color Glo franchisees will guide franchisees through the certified Color Glo training program at their facilities. This training takes multiple weeks, is fully paid for by Color Glo, and provides franchisees with first-hand field knowledge.

Franchisees will also receive high-quality equipment and Color Glo's proprietary products to put them on the path to the most possible growth. Ongoing support in advertising, market share development, social media, web design and maintenance, new product development, new techniques, seminars, newsletters, and more are available.

Once you've completed the training, it will be time to glow.

Company Overview

About Color Glo

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Leather & Vinyl Repair, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Restoration Services
Founded
1975
Parent Company
CGI Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Gary Smith, President
Corporate Address
7111-7115 Ohms Ln.
Minneapolis, MN 55439
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1983 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
127 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Color Glo franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$33,000
Initial Investment
$56,300 - $61,375
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%+
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Color Glo offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Color Glo has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
