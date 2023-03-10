From working on the interiors of cars, boats, and planes to homes, hospitals, and businesses, Color Glo has recolored and repaired damaged leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, cloth, velour, wood grain, hard plastics, and other items since 1975.

Whether burnt, broken, worn, or faded, Color Glo uses high-quality, water-based, and earth-friendly products to restore and repair damaged interiors of vehicles, airplanes, homes, and workplaces. Color Glo started franchising in the U.S. in 1983 and has since branched out to over 50 countries worldwide, including Canada. There are more than 50 franchises located in the United States, as well as another 50+ internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Color Glo Franchise

Color Glo built its reputation on a legacy of service to customers, franchisees, and the community. Color Glo expects its franchisees to have the same desire to produce the right results every time.

Opening a Color Glo franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Opening a Color Glo franchise is opening a complete turn-key business. As a turn-key business, this may eliminate the need to find a location, negotiate a lease, and do all the other hard work associated with starting a business from scratch.

What Might Make a Color Glo Franchise a Good Choice?

Color Glo is Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accepted; owning this franchise may open you to a wide range of clients. You also get exclusive territorial rights, full support, and back-up 24/7 throughout the year. In addition, you'll receive a national or international website for clients, suppliers, and other interested parties that may make it easy to reach you and your franchise.

To be part of the Color Glo team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Color Glo International Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Color Glo franchising team questions.

Other existing Color Glo franchisees will guide franchisees through the certified Color Glo training program at their facilities. This training takes multiple weeks, is fully paid for by Color Glo, and provides franchisees with first-hand field knowledge.

Franchisees will also receive high-quality equipment and Color Glo's proprietary products to put them on the path to the most possible growth. Ongoing support in advertising, market share development, social media, web design and maintenance, new product development, new techniques, seminars, newsletters, and more are available.

Once you've completed the training, it will be time to glow.