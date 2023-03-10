In 1984, personal computers were still considered a luxury, and schools were figuring out how to best use the new technology as a learning tool. Moms Karen Marshall and Mary Rogers saw the teaching potential of computers and began Computertots/Computer Explorers with $1,500, one computer and 10 young students. Franchisees can operate the business using either a manager model or an owner-operated model. A manager employs a staff to assist in the teaching and operation of the business; the owner of an owner-operated model not only teaches classes, but also operates the business.

In 2003, Computertots/Computer Explorers was acquired by The International Center for Entrepreneurial Development Inc., which also owns Kwik Kopy Printing, Kwik Kopy Business Centers, Franklin’s Printing, American Wholesale Thermographers, Copy Club, Women’s Health Boutique and Parcel Plus.