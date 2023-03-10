FREE Franchise Guide!
In 1984, personal computers were still considered a luxury, and schools were figuring out how to best use the new technology as a learning tool. Moms Karen Marshall and Mary Rogers saw the teaching potential of computers and began Computertots/Computer Explorers with $1,500, one computer and 10 young students. Franchisees can operate the business using either a manager model or an owner-operated model. A manager employs a staff to assist in the teaching and operation of the business; the owner of an owner-operated model not only teaches classes, but also operates the business.

In 2003, Computertots/Computer Explorers was acquired by The International Center for Entrepreneurial Development Inc., which also owns Kwik Kopy Printing, Kwik Kopy Business Centers, Franklin’s Printing, American Wholesale Thermographers, Copy Club, Women’s Health Boutique and Parcel Plus.

About Computer Explorers

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
1983
Leadership
Carol Hadley, CEO
Corporate Address
12715 Telge Rd.
Cypress, TX 77429

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Computer Explorers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$62,925 - $73,250
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Computer Explorers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Computer Explorers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2 days
Classroom Training
10 business days
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
