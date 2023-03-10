Concrete Craft
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#365 Ranked #341 last year
Initial investment
$156K - $233K
Units as of 2022
88 51.7% over 3 years
Concrete is a versatile building material used for many purposes, including paving, building columns, and more. Decorative concrete involves creating stamped and stained concrete overlays for aesthetic finishes on buildings. Concrete Craft makes these decorative concrete finishes for your commercial or domestic properties.

Concrete Craft was founded in 2006 and first went by the name All American Decorative Concrete. Two friends, John Kostro and Dan Lightner created the company in an effort to produce top-notch concrete materials and designs.

The business has since grown, and now franchises located all over the United States use the same cutting-edge technology to produce quality, decorative concrete finishes. The company is part of brands that fall under the Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) umbrella, which also includes brands such as Budget Blinds, Tailored Living, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up, and Bath Tune-Up. It claims to be environmentally friendly and uses proprietary techniques and products to develop its decorative concrete products. 

Why You May Want to Start a Concrete Craft Franchise

Concrete Craft franchises are independently owned, allowing you the opportunity to act as your own boss. The mission of this franchise is to create leading name brands in their category with excellent customer service and quality finished products.

A franchisee should be dedicated to quality work and have an entrepreneurial spirit. Additionally, Concrete Craft prefers franchisees to be ready to get their hands dirty by actively running the business. If you are looking for a passive income investment, this would probably not be a good fit.

Concrete Craft has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Concrete Craft Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Concrete Craft franchise may be a good choice because of its passion for utilizing top-tier technology to produce its decorative concrete. More and more people are leaning towards buying proprietary brands that are environmentally friendly, which is one of the unique points of this franchise.

To be part of the Concrete Craft team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Concrete Craft Franchise

Once you have passed the preliminary background checks needed before starting a Concrete Craft franchise, you are expected to complete the mandatory training. The training may be carried out at the HFC Experience Center, which is located in Coppell, Texas. There, franchisees complete in-person training and virtual post-academy training that last for multiple hours.

Additional training schedules are required to attend at no cost to the franchisee and with reasonable notice. If you hire a manager, you may delegate them to participate in these training programs since they will act as your hands-on person in the business.

Concrete Craft will grant you a protected territory with no competition from other franchisees. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the franchisor's requirements.

Company Overview

About Concrete Craft

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Concrete Coatings, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Home Franchise Concepts
Leadership
Dan Lightner, President
Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd, #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
88 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Concrete Craft franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,950
Initial Investment
$156,330 - $233,450
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$116,330
Veteran Incentives
15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Royalty Fee
4-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Concrete Craft offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Concrete Craft has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
96.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
