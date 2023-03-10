Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#365 Ranked #341 last year
- Initial investment
-
$156K - $233K
- Units as of 2022
-
88 51.7% over 3 years
Concrete is a versatile building material used for many purposes, including paving, building columns, and more. Decorative concrete involves creating stamped and stained concrete overlays for aesthetic finishes on buildings. Concrete Craft makes these decorative concrete finishes for your commercial or domestic properties.
Concrete Craft was founded in 2006 and first went by the name All American Decorative Concrete. Two friends, John Kostro and Dan Lightner created the company in an effort to produce top-notch concrete materials and designs.
The business has since grown, and now franchises located all over the United States use the same cutting-edge technology to produce quality, decorative concrete finishes. The company is part of brands that fall under the Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) umbrella, which also includes brands such as Budget Blinds, Tailored Living, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up, and Bath Tune-Up. It claims to be environmentally friendly and uses proprietary techniques and products to develop its decorative concrete products.
Why You May Want to Start a Concrete Craft Franchise
Concrete Craft franchises are independently owned, allowing you the opportunity to act as your own boss. The mission of this franchise is to create leading name brands in their category with excellent customer service and quality finished products.
A franchisee should be dedicated to quality work and have an entrepreneurial spirit. Additionally, Concrete Craft prefers franchisees to be ready to get their hands dirty by actively running the business. If you are looking for a passive income investment, this would probably not be a good fit.
Concrete Craft has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Concrete Craft Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Concrete Craft franchise may be a good choice because of its passion for utilizing top-tier technology to produce its decorative concrete. More and more people are leaning towards buying proprietary brands that are environmentally friendly, which is one of the unique points of this franchise.
To be part of the Concrete Craft team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Concrete Craft Franchise
Once you have passed the preliminary background checks needed before starting a Concrete Craft franchise, you are expected to complete the mandatory training. The training may be carried out at the HFC Experience Center, which is located in Coppell, Texas. There, franchisees complete in-person training and virtual post-academy training that last for multiple hours.
Additional training schedules are required to attend at no cost to the franchisee and with reasonable notice. If you hire a manager, you may delegate them to participate in these training programs since they will act as your hands-on person in the business.
Concrete Craft will grant you a protected territory with no competition from other franchisees. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the franchisor's requirements.
Company Overview
About Concrete Craft
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Home Franchise Concepts
- Leadership
- Dan Lightner, President
- Corporate Address
-
19000 MacArthur Blvd, #100
Irvine, CA 92612
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 88 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Concrete Craft franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $156,330 - $233,450
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $116,330
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off initial franchise and territory fees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Concrete Craft offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Concrete Craft has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 96.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Concrete Craft? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Concrete Craft landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Concrete Craft ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Concrete Craft.
Mosquito Hunters
Budget Blinds
HomeVestors of America
Goosehead Insurance
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.