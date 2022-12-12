- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$201K - $578K
- Units as of 2024
-
34 47.8% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Cookie Plug
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Cookies, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
|Founded
|2021
|Leadership
|David Denker, President & Chief Growth Officer
|Corporate Address
|
801 E Michigan St.
Evansville, IN 47711
|Social
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2022 (2 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|6
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
|# of Units
|34 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Cookie Plug franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$39,900 - $49,900
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$200,800 - $577,840
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$500,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$200,000
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|7%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|24 hours
|Classroom Training
|17 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Cookie Plug.
How Do You Roll?
- description
- Asian food
Churromania
- description
- Churros
TruBlue Home Service Ally
- description
- Home repairs and maintenance, and home modifications for seniors
WIN Home Inspection
- description
- Home inspections
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Hi-Five Sports Has been the Pioneer in Youth Sports Entertainment Since 1990
Hi-Five Sports is the first franchise system to focus on "Youth Sports Entertainment" and offers both brick and mortar, and home based business models.
Donald Trump's McDonald's Visit Is One of Many Fast-Food Stops on the Campaign Trail — Here's Why
Trump's campaign stop won't be the first time fast food has played a role in presidential history.
Pizza Hut Unveils 'Personal Pan Pizza Hut' Kiosks for Made-to-Order Pizzas — Here's Where You Can Find One
Pizza Hut's "Personal Pan Pizza Hut" is a new kiosk located inside select restaurants.
Movita Juice Bar Franchises are Positioned for Growth in a $2.7Bn Industry
Movita Juice Bar is a growing health and eco-conscious chain, offering freshly crafted juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and nutritional supplements aimed at supporting a healthy lifestyle.
These Fast-Food Apps Offer the Best Value for Customers, According to a New Study
Not all fast-food apps are created equal. Here are some of the top-performing franchise loyalty apps — and why they offer the best value for customers.
McDonald's Launched a Happy Meal for the 30th Anniversary of a Classic '90s Sitcom — But There's a Catch
The promotion is only available in one country, so fans elsewhere are turning to resale platforms like eBay to buy the collectible toys.