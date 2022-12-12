Cookie Plug

Cookies and desserts
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$201K - $578K
Units as of 2024
34 Increase 47.8% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Cookie Plug

Industry Food
Related Categories Cookies, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded 2021
Leadership David Denker, President & Chief Growth Officer
Corporate Address 801 E Michigan St.
Evansville, IN 47711
Social Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2022 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 34 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Cookie Plug franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,900 - $49,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$200,800 - $577,840
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 17 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
