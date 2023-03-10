Cousins Subs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$292K - $798K
Units as of 2022
94 1% over 3 years
Cousins Subs is one of the few brands in the restaurant industry that focuses on the art of delivering fresh and high-quality subs. Since its formation in 1972, Cousins Subs has worked to build a great reputation as a robust brand that matches and surpasses customer expectations for diverse and dependable food options.

Cousins Subs wishes to offer its customers better bread, meats, cheeses, toppings, and unmatched made-to-order subs that are made to tantalize and satisfy customers. With sandwiches currently a favorite staple for American customers, Cousins Subs continues to work to satisfy consumers' cravings.

Why You May Want to Start a Cousins Subs Franchise

Cousins Subs started as a family-owned business, hence the name of the company. For nearly 50 years, the brand has worked to treat its crew and franchisees like family. As a Cousins Subs franchisee, you can be part of a community that upholds family values and partnerships. 

Starting a Cousins Subs franchise will provide you with the opportunity to serve customers seeking high-quality, locally sourced food, perfected to meet expectations with each serving. The brand has distinguished itself by delivering well-made sandwiches to followers across its Cousins Subs locations.

What Might Make a Cousins Subs Franchise a Good Choice?

As a company, Cousins Subs has been franchising since 1985, offering significant advantages to potential franchisees seeking to transform themselves personally and professionally. There is an investment range depending on your desired location of business. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. To be part of the Cousins Subs team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees.

As a brand, Cousins Subs believes that preparation is key to progress, and for each franchisee, they provide adequate training. Cousins Subs offers thorough on-the-job training for all new franchisees that lasts for multiple days. They also offer extensive classroom training to best prepare you for your new role as a Cousins Subs franchisee.

An added advantage is the provision of ongoing support covering purchasing co-ops, security, & safety procedures. Additionally, Cousins Subs extends support for marketing efforts to establish your social media, SEO, website development, and loyalty programs to ensure that your progress continues.

How Do You Open a Cousins Subs Franchise?

If you are a potential franchisee in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, or Wisconsin, you can take advantage of the brand’s vision to expand. 

Before deciding to open a Cousins Subs franchise, you may want to contact an attorney or money manager to ensure that you are financially stable enough to begin a business.

As you decide whether to open a Cousins Subs franchise, the first move is to join the founder's program tailored to help you get a foothold in new markets. With a franchise representative's help, you will get comprehensive guidance each step of the way to take full advantage of Cousins Subs' innovative products and growth incentives.

Company Overview

About Cousins Subs

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Submarine Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1972
Parent Company
Cousins Subs Systems Inc.
Leadership
Christine Specht, CEO
Corporate Address
N83 W13400 Leon Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1985 (38 years)
# of employees at HQ
44
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
94 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cousins Subs franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$292,200 - $797,500
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Cousins Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
185 hours
Classroom Training
61 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Cousins Subs landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Cousins Subs ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #7 in Submarine Sandwiches in 2022

Top Food Franchises

