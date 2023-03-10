Cousins Subs is one of the few brands in the restaurant industry that focuses on the art of delivering fresh and high-quality subs. Since its formation in 1972, Cousins Subs has worked to build a great reputation as a robust brand that matches and surpasses customer expectations for diverse and dependable food options.

Cousins Subs wishes to offer its customers better bread, meats, cheeses, toppings, and unmatched made-to-order subs that are made to tantalize and satisfy customers. With sandwiches currently a favorite staple for American customers, Cousins Subs continues to work to satisfy consumers' cravings.

Why You May Want to Start a Cousins Subs Franchise

Cousins Subs started as a family-owned business, hence the name of the company. For nearly 50 years, the brand has worked to treat its crew and franchisees like family. As a Cousins Subs franchisee, you can be part of a community that upholds family values and partnerships.

Starting a Cousins Subs franchise will provide you with the opportunity to serve customers seeking high-quality, locally sourced food, perfected to meet expectations with each serving. The brand has distinguished itself by delivering well-made sandwiches to followers across its Cousins Subs locations.

What Might Make a Cousins Subs Franchise a Good Choice?

As a company, Cousins Subs has been franchising since 1985, offering significant advantages to potential franchisees seeking to transform themselves personally and professionally. There is an investment range depending on your desired location of business. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. To be part of the Cousins Subs team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees.

As a brand, Cousins Subs believes that preparation is key to progress, and for each franchisee, they provide adequate training. Cousins Subs offers thorough on-the-job training for all new franchisees that lasts for multiple days. They also offer extensive classroom training to best prepare you for your new role as a Cousins Subs franchisee.

An added advantage is the provision of ongoing support covering purchasing co-ops, security, & safety procedures. Additionally, Cousins Subs extends support for marketing efforts to establish your social media, SEO, website development, and loyalty programs to ensure that your progress continues.

How Do You Open a Cousins Subs Franchise?

If you are a potential franchisee in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, or Wisconsin, you can take advantage of the brand’s vision to expand.

Before deciding to open a Cousins Subs franchise, you may want to contact an attorney or money manager to ensure that you are financially stable enough to begin a business.

As you decide whether to open a Cousins Subs franchise, the first move is to join the founder's program tailored to help you get a foothold in new markets. With a franchise representative's help, you will get comprehensive guidance each step of the way to take full advantage of Cousins Subs' innovative products and growth incentives.