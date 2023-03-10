Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton

Upper upscale hotels
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#123 Ranked #233 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$3.7M - $140.2M
Units as of 2022
128 73.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Curio Collection by Hilton is a worldwide portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts, handpicked for their distinctive character and personality. The properties of the Curio Collection cater to travelers seeking one-of-a-kind adventures and authentic encounters, all backed by the Hilton brand.

Curio Collection by Hilton may be a franchise model for the travel and hospitality industry. It is a soft brand, meaning that the hotels are sponsored by Hilton but maintain their individual branding. Curio Collection picks independent hotels and resorts to be part of the collection. Curio Collection by Hilton was started in 2014 and has over 90 franchise locations worldwide. More than 45 of those locations are located in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Curio Collection by Hilton

The Curio Collection performance advantage is an interconnected system of creative ideas and emerging technology that work together to fuel market development and hold costs down without losing efficiency. Together, these services have links to the newest resources, technology, forward-thinking tactics, and the most influential individuals in an effort to create an unprecedented competitive edge.

Customer satisfaction in the hospitality business may result in regular visits. The Curio Collection by Hilton strives to build loyal clients and drive customer loyalty while channeling guests to visit the Curio Collection by Hilton properties worldwide.

What Might Make a Curio Collection by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?

The Curio Collection by Hilton global online services team recognizes that remaining ahead of the market for hospitality means leading the way online. The company may be able to increase demand, optimize sales, and create deep consumer relationships through new technology, global reach, and customer relationships. The result may be the success of rising market shares across the whole portfolio of the Curio Collection by Hilton brands.

Franchisees are given high-performance brand websites built to maximize sales and create loyalty. You may also get some of the top-ranking, most-visited smartphone apps. At Curio Collection by Hilton, the organization sees information technology as a bond between vision and world-class technology. Through its high level of integration, expertise, and alliances, it may offer everything from reservation and property management services to high-speed broadband, digital storage, and in-room entertainment.  

How To Open a Curio Collection by Hilton Franchise

To be part of the Curio Collection by Hilton team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees. 

As you decide if opening a Curio Collection by Hilton franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Curio Collection by Hilton franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Curio Collection by Hilton franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Hilton
Leadership
Christopher Nassetta, CEO
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,998
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
128 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Curio Collection by Hilton franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$3,668,005 - $140,213,332
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Curio Collection by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
150-166 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Curio Collection by Hilton? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Curio Collection by Hilton landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Curio Collection by Hilton ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #123 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #65 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Curio Collection by Hilton.

DoubleTree by Hilton

Upscale hotels and resorts
Ranked #44
Learn More

Hilton Garden Inn

Upscale midprice hotels
Ranked #61
Learn More

CycleBar

Indoor cycling classes
Ranked #496
Request Info

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing