Curio Collection by Hilton is a worldwide portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts, handpicked for their distinctive character and personality. The properties of the Curio Collection cater to travelers seeking one-of-a-kind adventures and authentic encounters, all backed by the Hilton brand.
Curio Collection by Hilton may be a franchise model for the travel and hospitality industry. It is a soft brand, meaning that the hotels are sponsored by Hilton but maintain their individual branding. Curio Collection picks independent hotels and resorts to be part of the collection. Curio Collection by Hilton was started in 2014 and has over 90 franchise locations worldwide. More than 45 of those locations are located in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Curio Collection by Hilton
The Curio Collection performance advantage is an interconnected system of creative ideas and emerging technology that work together to fuel market development and hold costs down without losing efficiency. Together, these services have links to the newest resources, technology, forward-thinking tactics, and the most influential individuals in an effort to create an unprecedented competitive edge.
Customer satisfaction in the hospitality business may result in regular visits. The Curio Collection by Hilton strives to build loyal clients and drive customer loyalty while channeling guests to visit the Curio Collection by Hilton properties worldwide.
What Might Make a Curio Collection by Hilton Franchise a Good Choice?
The Curio Collection by Hilton global online services team recognizes that remaining ahead of the market for hospitality means leading the way online. The company may be able to increase demand, optimize sales, and create deep consumer relationships through new technology, global reach, and customer relationships. The result may be the success of rising market shares across the whole portfolio of the Curio Collection by Hilton brands.
Franchisees are given high-performance brand websites built to maximize sales and create loyalty. You may also get some of the top-ranking, most-visited smartphone apps. At Curio Collection by Hilton, the organization sees information technology as a bond between vision and world-class technology. Through its high level of integration, expertise, and alliances, it may offer everything from reservation and property management services to high-speed broadband, digital storage, and in-room entertainment.
How To Open a Curio Collection by Hilton Franchise
To be part of the Curio Collection by Hilton team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and renewal fees.
As you decide if opening a Curio Collection by Hilton franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Curio Collection by Hilton franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Curio Collection by Hilton franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Curio Collection by Hilton
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- Hilton
- Leadership
- Christopher Nassetta, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6,998
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 128 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Curio Collection by Hilton franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $3,668,005 - $140,213,332
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- Varies
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Curio Collection by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 150-166 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Curio Collection by Hilton landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Curio Collection by Hilton ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
