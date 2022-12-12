D-BAT Academies

Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
2024 Franchise 500 Rank
#223 Ranked #205 last year
Initial investment
$536K - $1M
Units as of 2024
163 Increase 45.5% over 3 years
D-BAT was founded in 1998 and began franchising in 2007. The corporate office is in Carrollton, Texas. The company provides indoor training for baseball and softball, complete with batting cages. They also offer merchandise for sale. There are currently more than 100 D-BAT franchise locations.

Cade Griffis and Kyle Griffis dreamed up  D-BAT. They started by offering private lessons to players depending on their level of training. It did not take long after that for them to create a facility with equipment for different training levels and become a full-fledged business.

Why Should You Start a D-BAT Franchise?

Sports are an integral part of the entertainment industry. Whether you are a retired sportsperson or just a sports enthusiast, possibly franchising a D-BAT allows you to become a part of a larger sports community.

When you become a franchisee with D-BAT, you may receive the necessary training facilities your business will need to serve customers. D-BAT offers various training equipment and baseball and softball accessories, including wood bats, batting gloves, and more. As a franchisee, you will be all about helping players become the best versions of themselves by enhancing their gameplay. 

The D-BAT franchise trains each individual differently, building them up based on their strengths and weaknesses. As a franchisee, you may receive several training courses for both you and your employees on teaching techniques that maximize a player's talents. You may receive on-the-job training and classroom training. 

What Might Make A D-BAT Franchise A Good Choice?

To be part of the D-BAT team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment and potential setup fees. Take a look at your finances, which should also include reviewing your net worth. It would be wise to speak to your financial planner and lawyer before handing over any money or signing any agreements. 

As part of the franchise agreement, franchisees may receive additional support to operate their local D-BAT franchise. You may receive marketing support and company exposure via social media platforms, websites, and mobile applications.

While an investment with D-BAT requires personal due diligence, it’s good to know that the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for several consecutive years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Start A D-BAT Franchise

As you decide whether or not to purchase a D-BAT franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Talk to advisors, the franchisor, and existing and former franchisees of the company to learn more about what it’s really like to run the franchise. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for growth. 

An ideal candidate for a D BAT franchisee is sports savvy, community-centered, a good teacher, and upbeat. So lace up, grab your bat, and you may just hit a home run with a D BAT franchise. 

Company Overview

About D-BAT Academies

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Fitness Programs, Sports Equipment & Apparel, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment, Sports
Founded 1998
Leadership Cade Griffis, CEO
Corporate Address 2101 Midway Rd., #300
Carrollton, TX 75006
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2007 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ 20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 163 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a D-BAT Academies franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$536,450 - $1,031,100
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$300,000 - $5,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$75,000 - $200,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
40% of membership fees
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2.5% of membership f
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing D-BAT Academies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 7 hours
Classroom Training 13.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 2-5
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where D-BAT Academies landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where D-BAT Academies ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #223 in 2024

Franchise 500

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
