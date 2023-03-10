Founder Jonathan Breines turned his love for the craft beer industry into an enterprise in 2017, when he decided to start Damn Good Beer Bus. His goal was to let his customers have fun while learning something about beer and breweries responsibly and safely.

Damn Good Beer Bus offers all-inclusive tours that come with a dedicated driver/beer guide, bottled water, snacks, cooler, and koozies. The tour includes three breweries that will last for several hours in total. A brewery representative will take customers on a behind-the-scenes tour at one of the stops. Damn Good Beer Bus's beer bus is also available as an hourly rental. Here, the bus will act as a brewery taxi for either a daytime or evening event.

Why You May Want To Start a Damn Good Beer Bus Franchise

A Damn Good Beer Bus franchisee ideally enjoys the nuances of hospitality and is knowledgeable about beer in general. Franchisees should also value safety, have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having craft brewery experience isn't necessary, but some business experience may be highly beneficial.

A Damn Good Beer Bus franchise may offer a predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. It may also be an enjoyable way to enter the craft beer industry without brewing or selling beer.

What Might Make a Damn Good Beer Bus Franchise a Good Choice?

A Damn Good Beer Bus franchisee will be trained according to company and operating standards. They will be expected to adhere to these standards at all times. You should build a loyal customer base and advertise and promote your Damn Good Beer Bus franchise. You should also expect to maintain sobriety on the job and adhere to strict safety standards, as you'll be the "designated driver" for guests.

To be part of the Damn Good Beer Bus team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open a Damn Good Beer Bus Franchise

As you decide if opening a Damn Good Beer Bus franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. You should ensure that you agree with the company's business model before deciding to open a Damn Good Beer Bus franchise.

You should also research the brand and your local area to see if a Damn Good Beer Bus franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, you may receive a great deal of support from the Damn Good Beer Bus company throughout the franchising process. Damn Good Beer Bus will license the trademarked brand to the franchisee, give them a custom-wrapped vehicle, and provide support and advice throughout the process.