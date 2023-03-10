Damn Good Beer Bus
Initial investment
$52K - $136K
Units as of 2022
2 100.0% over 3 years
Founder Jonathan Breines turned his love for the craft beer industry into an enterprise in 2017, when he decided to start Damn Good Beer Bus. His goal was to let his customers have fun while learning something about beer and breweries responsibly and safely.

Damn Good Beer Bus offers all-inclusive tours that come with a dedicated driver/beer guide, bottled water, snacks, cooler, and koozies. The tour includes three breweries that will last for several hours in total. A brewery representative will take customers on a behind-the-scenes tour at one of the stops. Damn Good Beer Bus's beer bus is also available as an hourly rental. Here, the bus will act as a brewery taxi for either a daytime or evening event.

Why You May Want To Start a Damn Good Beer Bus Franchise

A Damn Good Beer Bus franchisee ideally enjoys the nuances of hospitality and is knowledgeable about beer in general. Franchisees should also value safety, have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having craft brewery experience isn't necessary, but some business experience may be highly beneficial. 

A Damn Good Beer Bus franchise may offer a predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. It may also be an enjoyable way to enter the craft beer industry without brewing or selling beer.

What Might Make a Damn Good Beer Bus Franchise a Good Choice?

A Damn Good Beer Bus franchisee will be trained according to company and operating standards. They will be expected to adhere to these standards at all times. You should build a loyal customer base and advertise and promote your Damn Good Beer Bus franchise. You should also expect to maintain sobriety on the job and adhere to strict safety standards, as you'll be the "designated driver" for guests.

To be part of the Damn Good Beer Bus team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How To Open a Damn Good Beer Bus Franchise

As you decide if opening a Damn Good Beer Bus franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. You should ensure that you agree with the company's business model before deciding to open a Damn Good Beer Bus franchise.

You should also research the brand and your local area to see if a Damn Good Beer Bus franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, you may receive a great deal of support from the Damn Good Beer Bus company throughout the franchising process. Damn Good Beer Bus will license the trademarked brand to the franchisee, give them a custom-wrapped vehicle, and provide support and advice throughout the process.

Company Overview

About Damn Good Beer Bus

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Kirby Duke LLC
Leadership
Jonathan Breines, Owner
Corporate Address
10729 Pelican Dr.
Wellington, FL 33414
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Damn Good Beer Bus franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$52,200 - $136,400
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Damn Good Beer Bus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
