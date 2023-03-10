DC Pizza

DC Pizza

Pizza
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$203K - $487K
Units as of 2020
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

DC Pizza was started with the idea that the founders could do fast-casual pizza better than the competition. The company began in Washington, D.C., in 2014 and began offering franchising in 2019.

DC Pizza wants to bring new ideas to the pizza industry, giving customers new combinations and quality services while fostering a relationship with the community.

DC Pizza is seeking to expand its reach even further and become known nationwide. 

Why You May Want To Start a DC Pizza Franchise

DC Pizza is looking for franchisees who have experience in the restaurant industry. However, if a franchisee does not have previous restaurant experience, they may still be able to open a DC Pizza location. DC Pizza offers training to all franchisees.

Franchisees typically need to have strong leadership, customer service, and organizational skills. Ideal franchises should also have a passion for pizza and serving customers top-quality food.

DC Pizza offers menu options that customers can choose from, but customers can also make their own creations. The DC Pizza menu also offers gluten-free crusts and vegan options. With such variety, DC Pizza believes it caters to a large population of its customers. 

What Might Make a DC Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

DC Pizza delivers pizzas, but also offers catering and fundraising services. These additional services may help franchisees diversify their business. Such events also may help create a sense of community amongst the members of the larger area. DC Pizza may gain publicity and make future sales from their catering or various fundraising events. 

To be part of the DC Pizza team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a DC Pizza Franchise

As you decide if opening a DC Pizza franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DC Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with DC Pizza, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DC Pizza franchising team questions.

If you pursue a DC Pizza franchise, you may participate in a franchise discovery day. During the DC Pizza discovery day, you may meet the management team and be able to ask your franchising questions.

Initial training will take place at the DC Pizza headquarters, which is located in Washington, D.C. Franchisees and their staff will receive training before opening day. Afterward, franchisees will have access to additional training and support as needed.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About DC Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
2014
Parent Company
DC Pizza
Leadership
Robert Daly, Owner
Corporate Address
1103 19th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20036
Social
YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DC Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$202,675 - $486,833
Cash Requirement
$300,000 - $500,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DC Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like DC Pizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to DC Pizza.

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Lendio

Small-business financing
Ranked #143
Request Info

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing