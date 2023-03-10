DC Pizza was started with the idea that the founders could do fast-casual pizza better than the competition. The company began in Washington, D.C., in 2014 and began offering franchising in 2019.

DC Pizza wants to bring new ideas to the pizza industry, giving customers new combinations and quality services while fostering a relationship with the community.

DC Pizza is seeking to expand its reach even further and become known nationwide.

Why You May Want To Start a DC Pizza Franchise

DC Pizza is looking for franchisees who have experience in the restaurant industry. However, if a franchisee does not have previous restaurant experience, they may still be able to open a DC Pizza location. DC Pizza offers training to all franchisees.

Franchisees typically need to have strong leadership, customer service, and organizational skills. Ideal franchises should also have a passion for pizza and serving customers top-quality food.

DC Pizza offers menu options that customers can choose from, but customers can also make their own creations. The DC Pizza menu also offers gluten-free crusts and vegan options. With such variety, DC Pizza believes it caters to a large population of its customers.

What Might Make a DC Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

DC Pizza delivers pizzas, but also offers catering and fundraising services. These additional services may help franchisees diversify their business. Such events also may help create a sense of community amongst the members of the larger area. DC Pizza may gain publicity and make future sales from their catering or various fundraising events.

To be part of the DC Pizza team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a DC Pizza Franchise

As you decide if opening a DC Pizza franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DC Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with DC Pizza, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DC Pizza franchising team questions.

If you pursue a DC Pizza franchise, you may participate in a franchise discovery day. During the DC Pizza discovery day, you may meet the management team and be able to ask your franchising questions.

Initial training will take place at the DC Pizza headquarters, which is located in Washington, D.C. Franchisees and their staff will receive training before opening day. Afterward, franchisees will have access to additional training and support as needed.