Holiday, event, landscape, and permanent architectural lighting
Initial investment
$32K - $237K
Units as of 2025
262 Increase 1.2% over 3 years
Christmas Decor is the place to go for professional holiday decorations. Christmas isn't the same without a decorating job done right. Christmas Decor can be counted on as one of the top party decorators in North America. 

With its start back in 1984, Christmas Decor is a professional event and holiday decorator. Since beginning to franchise in 1996, Christmas Decor has opened over 200 locations in the U.S., along with another few dozen in Canada. They are a premier holiday lighting and decorating franchise in North America. Franchisees dedicate their time to providing quality and beautiful decor to ensure stress-free holidays. 

As you run your franchise, you will be given the opportunity to provide people with a calm holiday and event experience. The perfect candidate for a Christmas Decor franchisee has a passion for beauty, helping others, and making holidays and events memorable.

Why You May Want to Start a Christmas Decor Franchise

If you love the idea of providing stress-free holidays to the community around you, then a Christmas Decor franchise may be for you. For more than 30 years, their professional designers, installers, and staff have helped franchisees create a magical experience for their clients.

As a Christmas Decor franchise, you get to spread holiday cheer and ensure memorable events for everyone. You will be able to provide a worry-free experience by offering design consultation, installations, maintenance, and takedown services.

Christmas Decor is one of the top home decorating franchises with the distinction of being seasonally based. This gives you the freedom to have multiple streams of income by owning other businesses during non-holiday times.

What Might Make a Christmas Decor Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Christmas Decor team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Operating a Christmas Decor franchise offers you an opportunity to build a business as one of the premier home decorating franchises while serving the community around you. The professionalism, premium products, and attention to detail that Christmas Decor strives to offer are only a few of the reasons clients keep coming back each season.

Christmas Decor has carved a niche as a holiday décor franchise. Being the premier, full-time, professional Christmas light/display installation franchise, they have created thousands of loyal customers, businesses, and private residences alike who trust them for their festive holiday lighting and displays.

How to Open a Christmas Decor Franchise

To get started with a Christmas Decor franchise, submit an inquiry form. As you decide if you would like to open a Christmas Decor franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Christmas Decor franchise would do well in your community. Once you’ve decided to open a location, you'll participate in a Christmas Decor franchise training program.

You may have a phone interview with one of the franchise representatives to discuss or clarify any questions. You can choose to attend discovery day at company headquarters in Irving, Texas to give you a chance to know the whole team and other franchisees. Soon, you may be decking the halls and toasting with a cup of eggnog. 

Company Overview

About The Decor Group/Christmas Decor

Industry Home Improvement
Related Categories Lighting Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded 1984
Parent Company Decor Group Franchising LLC
Leadership Brandon Stephens, CEO
Corporate Address 2301 Crown Ct.
Irving, TX 75038
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1996 (29 years)
# of employees at HQ 40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 262 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Decor Group/Christmas Decor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$9,400 - $78,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$31,800 - $236,900
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$1,500 credit on inventory and equipment
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing The Decor Group/Christmas Decor offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 38.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 4
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Decor Group/Christmas Decor landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Decor Group/Christmas Decor ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #37 in 2025

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

