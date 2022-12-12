- Franchise 500 Rank
Christmas Decor is the place to go for professional holiday decorations. Christmas isn't the same without a decorating job done right. Christmas Decor can be counted on as one of the top party decorators in North America.
With its start back in 1984, Christmas Decor is a professional event and holiday decorator. Since beginning to franchise in 1996, Christmas Decor has opened over 200 locations in the U.S., along with another few dozen in Canada. They are a premier holiday lighting and decorating franchise in North America. Franchisees dedicate their time to providing quality and beautiful decor to ensure stress-free holidays.
As you run your franchise, you will be given the opportunity to provide people with a calm holiday and event experience. The perfect candidate for a Christmas Decor franchisee has a passion for beauty, helping others, and making holidays and events memorable.
Why You May Want to Start a Christmas Decor Franchise
If you love the idea of providing stress-free holidays to the community around you, then a Christmas Decor franchise may be for you. For more than 30 years, their professional designers, installers, and staff have helped franchisees create a magical experience for their clients.
As a Christmas Decor franchise, you get to spread holiday cheer and ensure memorable events for everyone. You will be able to provide a worry-free experience by offering design consultation, installations, maintenance, and takedown services.
Christmas Decor is one of the top home decorating franchises with the distinction of being seasonally based. This gives you the freedom to have multiple streams of income by owning other businesses during non-holiday times.
What Might Make a Christmas Decor Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Christmas Decor team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Operating a Christmas Decor franchise offers you an opportunity to build a business as one of the premier home decorating franchises while serving the community around you. The professionalism, premium products, and attention to detail that Christmas Decor strives to offer are only a few of the reasons clients keep coming back each season.
Christmas Decor has carved a niche as a holiday décor franchise. Being the premier, full-time, professional Christmas light/display installation franchise, they have created thousands of loyal customers, businesses, and private residences alike who trust them for their festive holiday lighting and displays.
How to Open a Christmas Decor Franchise
To get started with a Christmas Decor franchise, submit an inquiry form. As you decide if you would like to open a Christmas Decor franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Christmas Decor franchise would do well in your community. Once you’ve decided to open a location, you'll participate in a Christmas Decor franchise training program.
You may have a phone interview with one of the franchise representatives to discuss or clarify any questions. You can choose to attend discovery day at company headquarters in Irving, Texas to give you a chance to know the whole team and other franchisees. Soon, you may be decking the halls and toasting with a cup of eggnog.
Company Overview
About The Decor Group/Christmas Decor
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Decor Group/Christmas Decor franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$9,400 - $78,900
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$31,800 - $236,900
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|$1,500 credit on inventory and equipment
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|5%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|1%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|5 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|In-House Financing
|The Decor Group/Christmas Decor offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|Classroom Training
|38.5 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|4
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Decor Group/Christmas Decor landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Decor Group/Christmas Decor ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
