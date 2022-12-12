Christmas Decor is the place to go for professional holiday decorations. Christmas isn't the same without a decorating job done right. Christmas Decor can be counted on as one of the top party decorators in North America.

With its start back in 1984, Christmas Decor is a professional event and holiday decorator. Since beginning to franchise in 1996, Christmas Decor has opened over 200 locations in the U.S., along with another few dozen in Canada. They are a premier holiday lighting and decorating franchise in North America. Franchisees dedicate their time to providing quality and beautiful decor to ensure stress-free holidays.

As you run your franchise, you will be given the opportunity to provide people with a calm holiday and event experience. The perfect candidate for a Christmas Decor franchisee has a passion for beauty, helping others, and making holidays and events memorable.

Why You May Want to Start a Christmas Decor Franchise

If you love the idea of providing stress-free holidays to the community around you, then a Christmas Decor franchise may be for you. For more than 30 years, their professional designers, installers, and staff have helped franchisees create a magical experience for their clients.

As a Christmas Decor franchise, you get to spread holiday cheer and ensure memorable events for everyone. You will be able to provide a worry-free experience by offering design consultation, installations, maintenance, and takedown services.

Christmas Decor is one of the top home decorating franchises with the distinction of being seasonally based. This gives you the freedom to have multiple streams of income by owning other businesses during non-holiday times.

What Might Make a Christmas Decor Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Christmas Decor team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Operating a Christmas Decor franchise offers you an opportunity to build a business as one of the premier home decorating franchises while serving the community around you. The professionalism, premium products, and attention to detail that Christmas Decor strives to offer are only a few of the reasons clients keep coming back each season.

Christmas Decor has carved a niche as a holiday décor franchise. Being the premier, full-time, professional Christmas light/display installation franchise, they have created thousands of loyal customers, businesses, and private residences alike who trust them for their festive holiday lighting and displays.

How to Open a Christmas Decor Franchise

To get started with a Christmas Decor franchise, submit an inquiry form. As you decide if you would like to open a Christmas Decor franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Christmas Decor franchise would do well in your community. Once you’ve decided to open a location, you'll participate in a Christmas Decor franchise training program.

You may have a phone interview with one of the franchise representatives to discuss or clarify any questions. You can choose to attend discovery day at company headquarters in Irving, Texas to give you a chance to know the whole team and other franchisees. Soon, you may be decking the halls and toasting with a cup of eggnog.