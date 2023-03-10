Signing out of account, Standby...
Discover Strength personal training studio opened in 2006 under the direction of founder Luke Carlson. Since starting to franchise in 2020, Discover Strength has established several franchised and company-owned locations.
Discover Strength is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The strength training studio specializes in personalized strength training, offered twice a week for 30 minutes with an exercise physiologist. Discover Strength is now in pursuit of potential franchisees who want to thrive in the fitness industry.
Why You May Want to Start a Discover Strength Franchise
Discover Strength offers 30-minute strength workouts twice per week with an expert trainer. They help their clients look and feel their best in a fraction of the time. With 17 years of experience building out this concept, Discover Strength has the infrastructure and processes to help franchisees interested in the franchise industry build a successful business of their own.
What Might Make a Discover Strength Franchise a Good Choice?
Perhaps, the magic that enables Discover Strength to distinguish itself in the competitive market is its evidence-based approach to exercise, expert trainers, and the efficiency of the workout (30 minutes, twice a week). Discover Strength studios are 2,000 square feet, so there is low capital required to start a Discover Strength, which lends to a strong economic model.
Additionally, the one-on-one or small groups sessions allow for more supervision, which may enable clients to achieve better results. New franchisees will be responsible for maintaining the studio, employing experienced trainers, and leading the team effectively. They are also responsible for implementing new business strategies to ensure members are retained.
To be part of the Discover Strength team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Discover Strength Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Discover Strength, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Discover Strength franchising team questions.
Also, consider carrying out the necessary research and seeing if a Discover Strength franchise would do well in your area. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Discover Strength requirements.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Discover Strength brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Discover Strength franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Franchisees will be expected to attend both classroom and hands-on training prior to opening their location. This is in the interest of best equipping franchisees to run Discover Strength locations. Discover Strength is ready and willing to open franchisee-led locations in the United States.
Company Overview
About Discover Strength
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 9 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Discover Strength franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $322,000 - $502,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Discover Strength has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-8
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
