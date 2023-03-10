Discover Strength personal training studio opened in 2006 under the direction of founder Luke Carlson. Since starting to franchise in 2020, Discover Strength has established several franchised and company-owned locations.

Discover Strength is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The strength training studio specializes in personalized strength training, offered twice a week for 30 minutes with an exercise physiologist. Discover Strength is now in pursuit of potential franchisees who want to thrive in the fitness industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Discover Strength Franchise

Discover Strength offers 30-minute strength workouts twice per week with an expert trainer. They help their clients look and feel their best in a fraction of the time. With 17 years of experience building out this concept, Discover Strength has the infrastructure and processes to help franchisees interested in the franchise industry build a successful business of their own.

What Might Make a Discover Strength Franchise a Good Choice?

Perhaps, the magic that enables Discover Strength to distinguish itself in the competitive market is its evidence-based approach to exercise, expert trainers, and the efficiency of the workout (30 minutes, twice a week). Discover Strength studios are 2,000 square feet, so there is low capital required to start a Discover Strength, which lends to a strong economic model.

Additionally, the one-on-one or small groups sessions allow for more supervision, which may enable clients to achieve better results. New franchisees will be responsible for maintaining the studio, employing experienced trainers, and leading the team effectively. They are also responsible for implementing new business strategies to ensure members are retained.

To be part of the Discover Strength team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Discover Strength Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Discover Strength, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Discover Strength franchising team questions.

Also, consider carrying out the necessary research and seeing if a Discover Strength franchise would do well in your area. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Discover Strength requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Discover Strength brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Discover Strength franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Franchisees will be expected to attend both classroom and hands-on training prior to opening their location. This is in the interest of best equipping franchisees to run Discover Strength locations. Discover Strength is ready and willing to open franchisee-led locations in the United States.