Discover Strength personal training studio opened in 2006 under the direction of founder Luke Carlson. Since starting to franchise in 2020, Discover Strength has established several franchised and company-owned locations. 

Discover Strength is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The strength training studio specializes in personalized strength training, offered twice a week for 30 minutes with an exercise physiologist. Discover Strength is now in pursuit of potential franchisees who want to thrive in the fitness industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Discover Strength Franchise

Discover Strength offers 30-minute strength workouts twice per week with an expert trainer. They help their clients look and feel their best in a fraction of the time. With 17 years of experience building out this concept, Discover Strength has the infrastructure and processes to help franchisees interested in the franchise industry build a successful business of their own.

What Might Make a Discover Strength Franchise a Good Choice?

Perhaps, the magic that enables Discover Strength to distinguish itself in the competitive market is its evidence-based approach to exercise, expert trainers, and the efficiency of the workout (30 minutes, twice a week). Discover Strength studios are 2,000 square feet, so there is low capital required to start a Discover Strength, which lends to a strong economic model. 

Additionally, the one-on-one or small groups sessions allow for more supervision, which may enable clients to achieve better results. New franchisees will be responsible for maintaining the studio, employing experienced trainers, and leading the team effectively. They are also responsible for implementing new business strategies to ensure members are retained.

To be part of the Discover Strength team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Discover Strength Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Discover Strength, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Discover Strength franchising team questions. 

Also, consider carrying out the necessary research and seeing if a Discover Strength franchise would do well in your area. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Discover Strength requirements.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Discover Strength brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Discover Strength franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Franchisees will be expected to attend both classroom and hands-on training prior to opening their location. This is in the interest of best equipping franchisees to run Discover Strength locations. Discover Strength is ready and willing to open franchisee-led locations in the United States.

Company Overview

About Discover Strength

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Discover Strength Franchise
Leadership
Luke Carlson, CEO
Corporate Address
4450 Excelsior Blvd., #490
St. Louis Park, MN 55410
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
9 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Discover Strength franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$322,000 - $502,000
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Discover Strength has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-8
Are exclusive territories available?
No
