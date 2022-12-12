Diver Mansion

Indoor playground
Initial investment
$244K - $390K
Units as of 2023
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Diver Mansion

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Founded 2018
Leadership Crhistian Gomez, CEO
Corporate Address 10887 NW 17th St., #101-102
Doral, FL 33172

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Diver Mansion franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$244,000 - $389,500
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Diver Mansion has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 22 hours
Classroom Training 21 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
