Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$429K - $549K
- Units as of 2020
-
4 33.3% over 3 years
D.O.G. Hotels offers a range of high-quality services for dog owners. From its base in Wilton Manors, Florida, D.O.G. Hotels has recognized that dog owners demand reputable, professional caregivers who treat their dog as one of the family.
D.O.G. Hotels started in 2012 and began franchising in 2014. The company offers renewable ten-year franchises to qualified individuals.
Since beginning to franchise, D.O.G. Hotels has opened several franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach across the country.
Why You May Want to Start a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise
You can run a D.O.G. Hotels franchise as an absentee owner, in which case you would hire someone to run the business for you. No matter who is directly running the franchise, you should be a dog lover who gets along with people.
The success of a business like this may largely depend on reputation, so franchisees need to be professional, friendly, and good team leaders. Each D.O.G. Hotels franchise should have several staff members in order to operate properly.
A franchisee will ensure that their location meets the high standards of both the corporate team and clients. The franchisee will ensure that the business is running smoothly and efficiently while working to bring in new clients.
What Might Make a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise a Good Choice?
A D.O.G. Hotels franchise is not just a place where an owner can board their dog. Your franchise will offer three main services: daycare, overnight stays, and grooming. The company recognizes that it can be traumatic for a dog when they are separated from their owner, and much thought has gone into the design of D.O.G. Hotels.
Dogs that come in for the day will find climate-controlled indoor parks and outdoor areas. Here, they can run and play under the watchful eye of a caretaker, no matter the weather. Meanwhile, dogs that stay overnight may find everything provided in a space with independent air circulation.
Dogs booked for grooming will enjoy the fact that there also may be time for grooming, play, and a nap. Pets are expected to be pampered at D.O.G. Hotels and feel that they are in a home away from home.
How To Open a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise
To be part of the D.O.G. Hotels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
The pet care sector is a hefty one in the United States. However, this means that there is competition in this area, so you should check to see if there is sufficient demand for a D.O.G. Hotels franchise in your chosen area. You will also need to find people to help you run your business.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the D.O.G. Hotels franchising team questions. Franchisees receive a full training program and ongoing support during operations.
Company Overview
About D.O.G. Hotels
- Industry
- Pets
- Related Categories
- Pet Care, Pet Grooming
- Founded
- 2012
- Parent Company
- D.O.G. Franchise LLC
- Leadership
- Andres Antunez, President and Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
2720 N. Dixie Hwy.
Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a D.O.G. Hotels franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $429,000 - $548,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- D.O.G. Hotels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 74 hours
- Classroom Training
- 66 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like D.O.G. Hotels? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to D.O.G. Hotels.
Zoomin Groomin
Decorating Den Interiors
Blue Moon Estate Sales
Scenthound
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.