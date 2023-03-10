D.O.G. Hotels offers a range of high-quality services for dog owners. From its base in Wilton Manors, Florida, D.O.G. Hotels has recognized that dog owners demand reputable, professional caregivers who treat their dog as one of the family.

D.O.G. Hotels started in 2012 and began franchising in 2014. The company offers renewable ten-year franchises to qualified individuals.

Since beginning to franchise, D.O.G. Hotels has opened several franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach across the country.

Why You May Want to Start a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise

You can run a D.O.G. Hotels franchise as an absentee owner, in which case you would hire someone to run the business for you. No matter who is directly running the franchise, you should be a dog lover who gets along with people.

The success of a business like this may largely depend on reputation, so franchisees need to be professional, friendly, and good team leaders. Each D.O.G. Hotels franchise should have several staff members in order to operate properly.

A franchisee will ensure that their location meets the high standards of both the corporate team and clients. The franchisee will ensure that the business is running smoothly and efficiently while working to bring in new clients.

What Might Make a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise a Good Choice?

A D.O.G. Hotels franchise is not just a place where an owner can board their dog. Your franchise will offer three main services: daycare, overnight stays, and grooming. The company recognizes that it can be traumatic for a dog when they are separated from their owner, and much thought has gone into the design of D.O.G. Hotels.

Dogs that come in for the day will find climate-controlled indoor parks and outdoor areas. Here, they can run and play under the watchful eye of a caretaker, no matter the weather. Meanwhile, dogs that stay overnight may find everything provided in a space with independent air circulation.

Dogs booked for grooming will enjoy the fact that there also may be time for grooming, play, and a nap. Pets are expected to be pampered at D.O.G. Hotels and feel that they are in a home away from home.

How To Open a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise

To be part of the D.O.G. Hotels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The pet care sector is a hefty one in the United States. However, this means that there is competition in this area, so you should check to see if there is sufficient demand for a D.O.G. Hotels franchise in your chosen area. You will also need to find people to help you run your business.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the D.O.G. Hotels franchising team questions. Franchisees receive a full training program and ongoing support during operations.