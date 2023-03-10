D.O.G. Hotels
Initial investment
$429K - $549K
Units as of 2020
4 33.3% over 3 years
D.O.G. Hotels offers a range of high-quality services for dog owners. From its base in Wilton Manors, Florida, D.O.G. Hotels has recognized that dog owners demand reputable, professional caregivers who treat their dog as one of the family. 

D.O.G. Hotels started in 2012 and began franchising in 2014. The company offers renewable ten-year franchises to qualified individuals.

Since beginning to franchise, D.O.G. Hotels has opened several franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach across the country. 

Why You May Want to Start a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise  

You can run a D.O.G. Hotels franchise as an absentee owner, in which case you would hire someone to run the business for you. No matter who is directly running the franchise, you should be a dog lover who gets along with people. 

The success of a business like this may largely depend on reputation, so franchisees need to be professional, friendly, and good team leaders. Each D.O.G. Hotels franchise should have several staff members in order to operate properly.

A franchisee will ensure that their location meets the high standards of both the corporate team and clients. The franchisee will ensure that the business is running smoothly and efficiently while working to bring in new clients. 

What Might Make a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise a Good Choice?

A D.O.G. Hotels franchise is not just a place where an owner can board their dog. Your franchise will offer three main services: daycare, overnight stays, and grooming. The company recognizes that it can be traumatic for a dog when they are separated from their owner, and much thought has gone into the design of D.O.G. Hotels.

Dogs that come in for the day will find climate-controlled indoor parks and outdoor areas. Here, they can run and play under the watchful eye of a caretaker, no matter the weather. Meanwhile, dogs that stay overnight may find everything provided in a space with independent air circulation. 

Dogs booked for grooming will enjoy the fact that there also may be time for grooming, play, and a nap. Pets are expected to be pampered at D.O.G. Hotels and feel that they are in a home away from home.

How To Open a D.O.G. Hotels Franchise

To be part of the D.O.G. Hotels team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

The pet care sector is a hefty one in the United States. However, this means that there is competition in this area, so you should check to see if there is sufficient demand for a D.O.G. Hotels franchise in your chosen area. You will also need to find people to help you run your business.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the D.O.G. Hotels franchising team questions. Franchisees receive a full training program and ongoing support during operations. 

Company Overview

About D.O.G. Hotels

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care, Pet Grooming
Founded
2012
Parent Company
D.O.G. Franchise LLC
Leadership
Andres Antunez, President and Cofounder
Corporate Address
2720 N. Dixie Hwy.
Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Social
Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
# of Units
4 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a D.O.G. Hotels franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$429,000 - $548,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
D.O.G. Hotels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
74 hours
Classroom Training
66 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
