Dog Unleashed

Dog boarding, day care, grooming, and cat services
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$530K - $982K
Units as of 2025
3 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Dog Unleashed

Industry Pets
Related Categories Pet Grooming, Pet Care
Founded 2014
Parent Company Dog Unleashed
Leadership Kerry Miller, Owner/CEO
Corporate Address 1510 SW 8th St.
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Social Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 3 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Dog Unleashed franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$530,000 - $981,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$65,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$65,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Dog Unleashed has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 72 hours
Classroom Training 59 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
