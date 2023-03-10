DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill

Tex-Mex food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$400K - $850K
Units as of 2020
12
Jump to Franchising Overview

In 2015, Kush Shah and Milan Patel founded DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, a Tex-Mex food company. DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill headquarters is based in Cleveland, Tennessee, and has over ten units throughout the United States. DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill offers quality food with a good reputation that may ensure customer loyalty in locations that are easy to access. All locations are expected to have an excellent view of the grill and prep areas creating a fun dining atmosphere.

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill began franchising in 2019 and is actively seeking to expand its reach even further throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill Franchise

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill may encourage a proper diet based on wholesome foods cooked properly that are consumed in a family-friendly environment. DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill is seeking to set the trend for freshness and a focus on quality that may set it apart from the competition.

If you like to look at the bigger picture and enrich the lives of others, Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill could be an excellent franchise for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having restaurant experience isn't necessary, but some business experience may be beneficial. 

Opening a DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill Franchise a Good Choice? 

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill seeks to be more than a place customers can eat great fresh Mexican food. It aims to improve quality of life. The company works to educate people on the benefits of fresh food in a fast and casual, family-friendly environment. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business.

To be part of the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees can expect to receive a great deal of support from the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill company throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their location has opened.

Company Overview

About DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Baybros FC
Leadership
Kush Shah, Cofounder
Corporate Address
4450 Frontage Rd. N.W., #210
Cleveland, TN 37312
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
# of Units
12 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$400,000 - $850,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,200,000 - $1,600,000
Cash Requirement
$400,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
200 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
