DPF Alternatives opened its doors for business in 2013 courtesy of founder Junior Reyes. Reyes used his previous company, Diesel Doc, as a platform for DPF Alternatives. DPF Alternatives offers cleaning services for diesel particulate filters (DPFs).

The services are offered in four different stages.

The first stage is called an air-knife. The air-knife helps remove loose debris and is good for moderately clogged filters. The second stage is called the advanced-regen or bake. The air-knife stage is often combined with the advanced-regen to clean and maintain DPFs. The third stage is called the solution-flush and is combined with the air-knife and advanced-regen. The third stage comes with a 6-month warranty. The fourth stage is called ultrasonics. When clients use the fourth stage, they also receive stages one thru three.

Why You May Want to Start a DPF Alternatives Franchise

DPF Alternatives uses an ultrasonic DPF cleaning process. The process restores components of the DPF to OE specification and may help with fuel economy and DPF life. The cleaning uses high-frequency sound waves to create microscopic bubbles that help remove soot and ash from the walls of the DPF. A special solution then helps prevent any particles from reattaching to the DPF and flushes it out.

DPF Alternatives franchisees will work face-to-face with clients, so having great customer service skills is a must. Potential franchisees may also need to possess the ability to manage and motivate team members. Franchisees will also need to be willing to learn DPF Alternatives’ proven business model for operating their business.

What Might Make a DPF Alternatives Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a DPF Alternatives franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the DPF Alternatives team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

DPF Alternatives has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a DPF Alternatives Franchise

As you decide if opening a DPF Alternatives franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DPF Alternatives franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DPF Alternatives franchising team questions.

DPF Alternatives offers franchisees training before opening, as well as ongoing support after the grand opening.