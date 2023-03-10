DPF Alternatives
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#458 Ranked #398 last year
Initial investment
$44K - $199K
Units as of 2022
56 154.5% over 3 years
DPF Alternatives opened its doors for business in 2013 courtesy of founder Junior Reyes. Reyes used his previous company, Diesel Doc, as a platform for DPF Alternatives. DPF Alternatives offers cleaning services for diesel particulate filters (DPFs). 

 The services are offered in four different stages. 

  1. The first stage is called an air-knife. The air-knife helps remove loose debris and is good for moderately clogged filters. 

  2. The second stage is called the advanced-regen or bake. The air-knife stage is often combined with the advanced-regen to clean and maintain DPFs. 

  3. The third stage is called the solution-flush and is combined with the air-knife and advanced-regen. The third stage comes with a 6-month warranty.

  4. The fourth stage is called ultrasonics. When clients use the fourth stage, they also receive stages one thru three.

Why You May Want to Start a DPF Alternatives Franchise

 DPF Alternatives uses an ultrasonic DPF cleaning process. The process restores components of the DPF to OE specification and may help with fuel economy and DPF life. The cleaning uses high-frequency sound waves to create microscopic bubbles that help remove soot and ash from the walls of the DPF. A special solution then helps prevent any particles from reattaching to the DPF and flushes it out.

DPF Alternatives franchisees will work face-to-face with clients, so having great customer service skills is a must. Potential franchisees may also need to possess the ability to manage and motivate team members. Franchisees will also need to be willing to learn DPF Alternatives’ proven business model for operating their business.

What Might Make a DPF Alternatives Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a DPF Alternatives franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the DPF Alternatives team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

DPF Alternatives has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a DPF Alternatives Franchise

As you decide if opening a DPF Alternatives franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DPF Alternatives franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DPF Alternatives franchising team questions.

DPF Alternatives offers franchisees training before opening, as well as ongoing support after the grand opening.

Company Overview

About DPF Alternatives

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
2013
Parent Company
DPF Alternatives LLC
Leadership
Junior Reyes, CEO
Corporate Address
1745 Shea Center Dr., 4th Fl.
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
56 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DPF Alternatives franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$2,500 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$44,000 - $199,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$750/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Term of Agreement
8 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DPF Alternatives has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where DPF Alternatives landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where DPF Alternatives ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #458 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #166 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #76 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services Category

