Since starting his medical practice in 2016, Dr. Mychailo Fulmes has sought to treat patients with colorectal issues. Evident in his educational background and professional experience, Fulmes has helped many patients recover from their diagnosis by using particular ways of treatment that do not always involve surgery. Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques headquarters are located in Brooklyn, New York. It began to franchise in 2020.

Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques services include colorectal treatments, preventive care, integrative medicine, colon and rectal surgery, and experimental treatments. Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques is currently seeking new franchisees across various locations nationwide in the quest to help people live their best lives.

Why You May Want to Start a Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques Franchise

With over thirty years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Fulmes has striven to treat patients with utmost care and attention; every life counts to him. He brings this to Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques. They also combine well-researched traditional medical practices with surgeries and other treatments alternatives. 

If you dream of operating your private medical practice and are as passionate as Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques, then there are a few boxes you should check before moving forward. You should have excellent communication and sales skills, be goal-oriented, possess time management skills, and have experience in a relevant field. If you have all that, then starting a Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques may be for you.

Opening a Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques Franchise a Good Choice?

A unique aspect of Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques may be that its treatments are designed to enable the body to heal itself with minimal pain, a short recovery period, and only a few side effects. Franchisees with a passion for the medical field should hire staff for their practice and work to manage the business operations.

To be part of the Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through marketing and construction. Potential Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques franchisees may receive both classroom and hands-on training before opening their location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2016
Leadership
Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, CEO
Corporate Address
2647 Coney Island Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11223

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$34,550 - $48,000
Net Worth Requirement
$24,900
Cash Requirement
$24,900
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
6 hours
Classroom Training
7 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
