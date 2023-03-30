Established in 2012, Driverseat specializes in transporting people with two unique services: shuttle and chauffeur. The franchise's shuttle may provide mass transportation services to events such as weddings and corporate gigs. On the other hand, its chauffeur services drive clients to their destinations using their vehicles.

Since beginning to franchise soon after its establishment, Driverseat has grown to more than 30 franchises in North America. Driverseat boasts that it only hires the best chauffeurs to drive its clients to their destinations. They also may provide other associated services to maintain and develop success.

The governance model at Driverseat may also contribute to its success—corporate says it focuses on the people and its franchisees more than the profits. As a result, transportation may be affordable, convenient, high-quality, and accessible to everybody.

Driverseat is headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and focuses much of its business in Canada. However, it has expanded to the United States and still offers franchises in the country.

Why You May Want to Start a Driverseat Franchise

Owning a Driverseat franchise allows you to be your own boss. If you would love to work from home, enjoy flexible time management, run a business with a purpose, and control your own destiny, opening a Driverseat franchise might suit you. You could get a chance to work with committed chauffeurs who build solid communication and desire success.

Opening a Driverseat franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Driverseat Franchise a Good Choice?

Apart from being a scalable home-based franchise system, Driverseat may offer ongoing support and training, allow you to work in an industry conducive to success, and have a proven recipe for success. Opening a Driveseat franchise may be an opportunity to own a business with low overhead and low capital requirements.

As a franchisee, you will be responsible for developing the business as your team does the driving. You can network and help other businesses grow. With the possibility of improving your community in the process, you may feel as if you are making a difference.

To be part of the Driverseat team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Driverseat Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Driverseat brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential owners of a Driverseat franchise may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Driverseat franchising team questions.