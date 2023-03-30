Driverseat
Initial investment
$42K - $69K
Established in 2012, Driverseat specializes in transporting people with two unique services: shuttle and chauffeur. The franchise's shuttle may provide mass transportation services to events such as weddings and corporate gigs. On the other hand, its chauffeur services drive clients to their destinations using their vehicles. 

Since beginning to franchise soon after its establishment, Driverseat has grown to more than 30 franchises in North America. Driverseat boasts that it only hires the best chauffeurs to drive its clients to their destinations. They also may provide other associated services to maintain and develop success.

The governance model at Driverseat may also contribute to its success—corporate says it focuses on the people and its franchisees more than the profits. As a result, transportation may be affordable, convenient, high-quality, and accessible to everybody.

Driverseat is headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and focuses much of its business in Canada. However, it has expanded to the United States and still offers franchises in the country.

Why You May Want to Start a Driverseat Franchise

Owning a Driverseat franchise allows you to be your own boss. If you would love to work from home, enjoy flexible time management, run a business with a purpose, and control your own destiny, opening a Driverseat franchise might suit you. You could get a chance to work with committed chauffeurs who build solid communication and desire success.

Opening a Driverseat franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Driverseat Franchise a Good Choice?

Apart from being a scalable home-based franchise system, Driverseat may offer ongoing support and training, allow you to work in an industry conducive to success, and have a proven recipe for success. Opening a Driveseat franchise may be an opportunity to own a business with low overhead and low capital requirements.

As a franchisee, you will be responsible for developing the business as your team does the driving. You can network and help other businesses grow. With the possibility of improving your community in the process, you may feel as if you are making a difference. 

To be part of the Driverseat team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Driverseat Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Driverseat brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential owners of a Driverseat franchise may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Driverseat franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Driverseat

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2012
Leadership
Brian Bazely, CEO
Corporate Address
259 Gage Ave.
Kitchener, ON N2M 2C9
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
65 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Driverseat franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$42,329 - $69,457
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$65,000 - $175,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee, 10% off royalty fee
Royalty Fee
$329-$429/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Driverseat has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
160 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Driverseat? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

