Taking care of your clothes through the wash-and-dry cycle is a service that may always be needed. But while most of us know that drying clothes is best done through a spin in the dryer, we can forget that the appliance itself needs some attention, too. Dryer Vent Squad is a company that understands why dryers need to be regularly serviced and maintained to operate optimally.

Founded in 2019 by passionate entrepreneur Leo Goldberger, Dryer Vent Squad keeps homeowners safe from dryer fires. Using what they believe are the best techniques in cleaning clothes dryers in the market, Dryer Vent Squad seeks to give customers the gift of peace of mind.

Customers appreciate the Dryer Vent Squad’s services that may ensure they are safe from health and maintenance risks caused by poorly cleaned dryers. Since dryer vents can be major fire hazards, homeowners may see dryer vent cleaning as a vital home maintenance service.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Dryer Vent Squad has opened over one dozen franchises in the United States. It is seeking franchisees located in both the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise

Dryer Vent Squad believes that every home deserves the best maintenance services in the market. To achieve this goal, the brand seeks professional individuals who can meet deadlines and respect customers. Dryer Vent Squad seeks individuals with excellent customer service skills since connecting with customers is the first step of the service delivery process.

Franchisees typically do not need a background in maintenance and can come from all walks of life. Individuals with an entrepreneurship mindset who are looking to diversify their portfolios may be well suited to own a Dryer Vent Squad franchise.

What Might Make a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise a Good Choice?

Dryer Vent Squad may be best known for its services that make dryers safe, effective, and more efficient after every appointment. Dryer Vent Squad offers other services, including inspections, installations, and repairs, which may place the company in position for success.

Franchisees will be expected to administer all services requested by clients on demand. As a franchisee, you should expect to make appointments with customers, inspect and service dryer vents. With every visit, leaving the dryers unclogged, safe, and harmless is the priority.

To be part of the Dryer Vent Squad team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise

Dryer Vent Squad has simplified the franchise process by providing adequate training to franchisees. The brand is prepared to offer training on handling equipment, conducting inspections, and its service model.

As you decide if opening a Dryer Vent Squad franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Dryer Vent Squad franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Dryer Vent Squad franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.