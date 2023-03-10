Dryer Vent Squad
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$52K - $68K
Units as of 2022
53
Jump to Franchising Overview

Taking care of your clothes through the wash-and-dry cycle is a service that may always be needed. But while most of us know that drying clothes is best done through a spin in the dryer, we can forget that the appliance itself needs some attention, too. Dryer Vent Squad is a company that understands why dryers need to be regularly serviced and maintained to operate optimally.

Founded in 2019 by passionate entrepreneur Leo Goldberger, Dryer Vent Squad keeps homeowners safe from dryer fires. Using what they believe are the best techniques in cleaning clothes dryers in the market, Dryer Vent Squad seeks to give customers the gift of peace of mind.

Customers appreciate the Dryer Vent Squad’s services that may ensure they are safe from health and maintenance risks caused by poorly cleaned dryers. Since dryer vents can be major fire hazards, homeowners may see dryer vent cleaning as a vital home maintenance service. 

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Dryer Vent Squad has opened over one dozen franchises in the United States. It is seeking franchisees located in both the United States and Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise

Dryer Vent Squad believes that every home deserves the best maintenance services in the market. To achieve this goal, the brand seeks professional individuals who can meet deadlines and respect customers. Dryer Vent Squad seeks individuals with excellent customer service skills since connecting with customers is the first step of the service delivery process.

Franchisees typically do not need a background in maintenance and can come from all walks of life. Individuals with an entrepreneurship mindset who are looking to diversify their portfolios may be well suited to own a Dryer Vent Squad franchise.

What Might Make a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise a Good Choice?

Dryer Vent Squad may be best known for its services that make dryers safe, effective, and more efficient after every appointment. Dryer Vent Squad offers other services, including inspections, installations, and repairs, which may place the company in position for success.

Franchisees will be expected to administer all services requested by clients on demand. As a franchisee, you should expect to make appointments with customers, inspect and service dryer vents. With every visit, leaving the dryers unclogged, safe, and harmless is the priority.

To be part of the Dryer Vent Squad team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise

Dryer Vent Squad has simplified the franchise process by providing adequate training to franchisees. The brand is prepared to offer training on handling equipment, conducting inspections, and its service model. 

As you decide if opening a Dryer Vent Squad franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Dryer Vent Squad franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Dryer Vent Squad franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Dryer Vent Squad

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Home Based Franchise Group
Leadership
Leo Goldberger, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
695 Cross St., #189
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
53 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dryer Vent Squad franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$52,050 - $68,400
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Dryer Vent Squad? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Dryer Vent Squad ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #101 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #97 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Dryer Vent Squad.

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

Fresh Coat

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #457
Request Info

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing