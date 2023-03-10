Signing out of account, Standby...
Taking care of your clothes through the wash-and-dry cycle is a service that may always be needed. But while most of us know that drying clothes is best done through a spin in the dryer, we can forget that the appliance itself needs some attention, too. Dryer Vent Squad is a company that understands why dryers need to be regularly serviced and maintained to operate optimally.
Founded in 2019 by passionate entrepreneur Leo Goldberger, Dryer Vent Squad keeps homeowners safe from dryer fires. Using what they believe are the best techniques in cleaning clothes dryers in the market, Dryer Vent Squad seeks to give customers the gift of peace of mind.
Customers appreciate the Dryer Vent Squad’s services that may ensure they are safe from health and maintenance risks caused by poorly cleaned dryers. Since dryer vents can be major fire hazards, homeowners may see dryer vent cleaning as a vital home maintenance service.
Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Dryer Vent Squad has opened over one dozen franchises in the United States. It is seeking franchisees located in both the United States and Canada.
Why You May Want To Start a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise
Dryer Vent Squad believes that every home deserves the best maintenance services in the market. To achieve this goal, the brand seeks professional individuals who can meet deadlines and respect customers. Dryer Vent Squad seeks individuals with excellent customer service skills since connecting with customers is the first step of the service delivery process.
Franchisees typically do not need a background in maintenance and can come from all walks of life. Individuals with an entrepreneurship mindset who are looking to diversify their portfolios may be well suited to own a Dryer Vent Squad franchise.
What Might Make a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise a Good Choice?
Dryer Vent Squad may be best known for its services that make dryers safe, effective, and more efficient after every appointment. Dryer Vent Squad offers other services, including inspections, installations, and repairs, which may place the company in position for success.
Franchisees will be expected to administer all services requested by clients on demand. As a franchisee, you should expect to make appointments with customers, inspect and service dryer vents. With every visit, leaving the dryers unclogged, safe, and harmless is the priority.
To be part of the Dryer Vent Squad team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Dryer Vent Squad Franchise
Dryer Vent Squad has simplified the franchise process by providing adequate training to franchisees. The brand is prepared to offer training on handling equipment, conducting inspections, and its service model.
As you decide if opening a Dryer Vent Squad franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Dryer Vent Squad franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
After completing the initial steps of applying for a Dryer Vent Squad franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dryer Vent Squad franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $52,050 - $68,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $35,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
