DryerVentz - DuctVentz Cleaning Service

Dryer vent and air duct inspection, cleaning, and repair
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$69K - $99K
Units as of 2024
14 Increase 1,300.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About DryerVentz - DuctVentz Cleaning Service

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Dryer Vent Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded 2018
Parent Company DryerVentz Franchise LLC
Leadership Michael Ayer, CEO
Corporate Address P.O. Box 347
Northport, NY 11768
Social LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2020 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 14 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a DryerVentz - DuctVentz Cleaning Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$68,900 - $98,900
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing DryerVentz - DuctVentz Cleaning Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 12 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where DryerVentz - DuctVentz Cleaning Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #118 in 2024

Top New & Emerging Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
