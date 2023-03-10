In 1985, Dr. Gerald Vanderpool, a well-known member of the Board of Certified Allergists, founded Duct Doctor USA. His goal was to provide customers with an excellent duct cleaning experience, improving their environment's air quality and flow in the process.

Duct Doctor USA offers in-depth duct cleaning for residential and commercial clients. In 2000, Duct Doctor USA started franchising the company. Since then, it has opened several locations in select states across the United States. Duct Doctor also has a few international locations.

Why You May Want To Start a Duct Doctor USA Franchise

Duct Doctor USA is looking for franchisees willing to work hard and be involved firsthand in daily operations. A Duct Doctor USA franchise is not something that a franchisee can operate from afar. Franchisees should work closely with their customers and team members.

In terms of professional skills, franchisees typically need to have good customer service skills and be personable. Generally, franchisees will be interacting with current or new clients on the daily. Franchisees may also need to have proven leadership skills, excellent time management skills, and solid organizational skills.

What Might Make a Duct Doctor USA Franchise a Good Choice?

A Duct Doctor USA franchisee may find that the brand has an edge over its competition due to the technology it uses and the training it puts its franchisees through. Its diesel-driven vacuum cleaners clean out ducts and are designed to keep debris and contaminants from expelling into the living/working space of the client.

NADCA Certified Air System Cleaning specialists may train Duct Doctor USA technicians. This training means that the company trains technicians to clean using processes up to NADA standards. Franchisees will most likely need to stay aware of changes in the industry to keep their training up to date.

To be part of the Duct Doctor USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Duct Doctor USA Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Due diligence and meeting the franchise's financial requirements for a startup are probably two of the more important parts of the screening process. This may show corporate that you are serious about the opportunity.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Duct Doctor USA franchising team questions.

Franchisees may receive support from the Duct Doctor USA brand throughout the franchising process if awarded a franchise. This typically includes a territory startup program that includes marketing development, a training program that includes manuals for the franchisee, a 24/7 call center that acts as a liaison between the customer and franchisee, and assistance with commercial bidding and logistical coordination if a franchisee owns more than one unit.