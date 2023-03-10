Duct Doctor USA
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$44K - $207K
Units as of 2022
27 8.0% over 3 years
In 1985, Dr. Gerald Vanderpool, a well-known member of the Board of Certified Allergists, founded Duct Doctor USA. His goal was to provide customers with an excellent duct cleaning experience, improving their environment's air quality and flow in the process.

Duct Doctor USA offers in-depth duct cleaning for residential and commercial clients. In 2000, Duct Doctor USA started franchising the company. Since then, it has opened several locations in select states across the United States. Duct Doctor also has a few international locations.

Why You May Want To Start a Duct Doctor USA Franchise

Duct Doctor USA is looking for franchisees willing to work hard and be involved firsthand in daily operations. A Duct Doctor USA franchise is not something that a franchisee can operate from afar. Franchisees should work closely with their customers and team members. 

In terms of professional skills, franchisees typically need to have good customer service skills and be personable. Generally, franchisees will be interacting with current or new clients on the daily. Franchisees may also need to have proven leadership skills, excellent time management skills, and solid organizational skills.

What Might Make a Duct Doctor USA Franchise a Good Choice?

A Duct Doctor USA franchisee may find that the brand has an edge over its competition due to the technology it uses and the training it puts its franchisees through. Its diesel-driven vacuum cleaners clean out ducts and are designed to keep debris and contaminants from expelling into the living/working space of the client. 

NADCA Certified Air System Cleaning specialists may train Duct Doctor USA technicians. This training means that the company trains technicians to clean using processes up to NADA standards. Franchisees will most likely need to stay aware of changes in the industry to keep their training up to date.

To be part of the Duct Doctor USA team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Duct Doctor USA Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Due diligence and meeting the franchise's financial requirements for a startup are probably two of the more important parts of the screening process. This may show corporate that you are serious about the opportunity.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Duct Doctor USA franchising team questions.

Franchisees may receive support from the Duct Doctor USA brand throughout the franchising process if awarded a franchise. This typically includes a territory startup program that includes marketing development, a training program that includes manuals for the franchisee, a 24/7 call center that acts as a liaison between the customer and franchisee, and assistance with commercial bidding and logistical coordination if a franchisee owns more than one unit.

Company Overview

About Duct Doctor USA

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1985
Leadership
Ken Stricklin, Executive VP Franchising
Corporate Address
5555 Oakbrook Pkwy., #660
Norcross, GA 30093
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
27 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Duct Doctor USA franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$44,100 - $206,500
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Duct Doctor USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
190 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Duct Doctor USA landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Duct Doctor USA ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #87 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

