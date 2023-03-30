Ductz
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$144K - $263K
Units as of 2022
79 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Ductz is a leading air duct cleaning, HVAC restoration, and dryer vent cleaning service for homes and establishments. As a division of Belfor, the world's biggest property restoration company, Ductz operates on standards acknowledged by all HVAC advocacy organizations. Ductz ensures top-notch results by employing only highly-trained and certified technicians and using the best tools and techniques for all projects.

Why You May Want to Start a Ductz Franchise

A significant factor behind the success of Ductz is the work that Belfor funnels down to the local franchisees. Because of existing relationships with large corporations, you may have access to national clients as soon as your franchise location opens.

Indoor air is everywhere, and every person who breathes indoors is your potential customer. According to the National Air Duct Cleaners Association, people must clean their HVAC systems to keep molds from proliferating and causing respiratory illness. In the end, you may have not only a growing business, but also an opportunity to help communities stay healthy.

What Might Make a Ductz Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Ductz team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

You may receive financial help with the franchise fee from the Ductz team. They also have partnered with third-party financial lenders to help cover the startup cost and equipment. If you are a veteran, you may qualify to receive a discount on your franchise fee. The franchise term typically lasts for ten years, and if you meet certain conditions, you may be eligible to renew your franchise for several more terms.

How To Open a Ductz Franchise

To make an informed decision about the possibility of opening a Ductz franchise, make sure you explore the opportunity entirely. Also, complete general market research of your desired territory and potential customers. Knowing your market and customers will help you in your determination to purchase a franchise or not. If you live in an area where other air quality services exist, then it may not be a good idea to open a Ductz franchise in that area. It also may also help future sales if there are extra pollutants in the surrounding area, as a Ductz franchise would help solve the problem.

You should be prepared to receive the Franchise Disclosure Document after submitting your information to Ductz. Then, you will be given a few weeks to do your due diligence and decide if you want to pursue the franchise opportunity.

If you and Ductz agree to pursue the franchise opportunity, you may travel to their headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where you may meet the executive team and other current franchisees. There, you may sign your franchise agreement and pay the initial fees. They will also schedule you for training to learn the Ductz business model, marketing, and more.

Soon you may be providing clean air to your Ductz customers!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Ductz

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Belfor Franchise Group
Leadership
Jessica Wicks, President
Corporate Address
731 Fairfield Court
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Social
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
79 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ductz franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$143,828 - $263,378
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Ductz offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Ductz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Ductz? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Ductz ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #103 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Ductz.

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Ecomaids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Ranked #213
Request Info

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing