Fitness studios
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$384K - $631K
Units as of 2022
28 460.0% over 3 years
Created from decades of science-based athletic training and fitness experts, Bryan Clay and Joe Culver opened Eat The Frog Fitness in 2015. Bryan Clay is an Olympic decathlon gold and silver medalist, earning the gold in 2008 during the Beijing Olympics. Joe Culver is an experienced entrepreneur and business executive with decades of experience.

Eat The Frog Fitness empathizes with procrastination and the difficulty of getting to the gym. Inspired by Mark Twain’s famous quote, “Eat a live frog first thing every morning, and nothing worse will happen to you for the rest of the day,” Clay and Culver sold their first franchise back in 2016. And now, with more than 20 locations, your Eat The Frog Fitness franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start an Eat The Frog Fitness Franchise

Eat The Frog Fitness is looking for franchisees passionate about health, helping others achieve goals previously thought impossible, and willing to tear down barriers to achieve success. The ideal Eat The Frog Fitness franchisee is resourceful, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a franchise using their proven business model could be easier than ever.

In addition to these qualities, an Eat The Frog Fitness franchisee understands marketing, sales, and team development. Building a community and overcoming the fear that stops you from trying something new is of the utmost importance.

What Might Make an Eat The Frog Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an Eat The Frog Fitness franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive fitness and health industry.

Eat The Frog Fitness is seeking to expand into new markets across North America. It may have considerable potential for growth. Achieving success could be attainable with the help of their collection of marketing materials, innovative technology, and comprehensive training guides.

How To Open an Eat The Frog Fitness Franchise

To be part of the Eat The Frog Fitness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Eat The Frog Fitness has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, payroll, and accounts receivable if you qualify.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Eat The Frog Fitness franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Eat The Frog Fitness team any questions.

Company Overview

About Eat The Frog Fitness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2015
Parent Company
ETF Franchising LLC
Leadership
Joe Culver, CEO
Corporate Address
2221 Justin Rd., #119, #114
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
28 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Eat The Frog Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$384,000 - $631,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Eat The Frog Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
68 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
