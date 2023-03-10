Created from decades of science-based athletic training and fitness experts, Bryan Clay and Joe Culver opened Eat The Frog Fitness in 2015. Bryan Clay is an Olympic decathlon gold and silver medalist, earning the gold in 2008 during the Beijing Olympics. Joe Culver is an experienced entrepreneur and business executive with decades of experience.

Eat The Frog Fitness empathizes with procrastination and the difficulty of getting to the gym. Inspired by Mark Twain’s famous quote, “Eat a live frog first thing every morning, and nothing worse will happen to you for the rest of the day,” Clay and Culver sold their first franchise back in 2016. And now, with more than 20 locations, your Eat The Frog Fitness franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start an Eat The Frog Fitness Franchise

Eat The Frog Fitness is looking for franchisees passionate about health, helping others achieve goals previously thought impossible, and willing to tear down barriers to achieve success. The ideal Eat The Frog Fitness franchisee is resourceful, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a franchise using their proven business model could be easier than ever.

In addition to these qualities, an Eat The Frog Fitness franchisee understands marketing, sales, and team development. Building a community and overcoming the fear that stops you from trying something new is of the utmost importance.

What Might Make an Eat The Frog Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an Eat The Frog Fitness franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive fitness and health industry.

Eat The Frog Fitness is seeking to expand into new markets across North America. It may have considerable potential for growth. Achieving success could be attainable with the help of their collection of marketing materials, innovative technology, and comprehensive training guides.

How To Open an Eat The Frog Fitness Franchise

To be part of the Eat The Frog Fitness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Eat The Frog Fitness has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, payroll, and accounts receivable if you qualify.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Eat The Frog Fitness franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Eat The Frog Fitness team any questions.