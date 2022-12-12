EcoGreen Lawn Care

Lawn and pest control treatments
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$162K - $192K
Units as of 2024
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About EcoGreen Lawn Care

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Lawn & Tree Care, Pest Control
Founded 2011
Leadership David Walsh, President
Corporate Address 1022 W. Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA 19403
Social Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a EcoGreen Lawn Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$162,148 - $191,798
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 29-37 hours
Classroom Training 29-38 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to EcoGreen Lawn Care.

Blue Moon Estate Sales

description
Estate sales

Pure Fitness

description
Fitness clubs

Safer Home Services

description
Pest control

EcoGreen Lawn Care

description
Lawn and pest control treatments

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

These Two Key Factors Can Produce Unbreakable Customer Bonds With Your Business

The power of authenticity cannot be understated. Across the business landscape, customers identify with brands they connect with and trust. In the race for earning and building consumer loyalty, being authentic is among the most important values business leaders must get right from the very start.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

From Stalwarts Like Ace Hardware to Emerging Brands Like Nothing Bundt Cakes — See the Top Retail Franchises

Featuring powerhouse brands revolutionizing the industry and empowering entrepreneurs to thrive, explore the top 15 retail franchises according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
By Kim Kavin
Franchise

The CEO of a Disaster Restoration Company On How the Business Has Changed: 'Today, at Least 50% Is About the Emotional Damage'

When Miri Offir became CEO of 911 Restoration, she planned to do things differently.

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

She Cashed in $100K of Her Retirement Savings to Start a Business. Here's What Happened.

Keri Gardner got laid off in her early 50s, she thought, "Why not roll the dice?"

By Kim Kavin
Franchise

These Are the Fastest Growing Franchise Brands Right Now

If you want to buy into a brand with momentum behind it, our data shows that these franchises are outpacing the competition.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing