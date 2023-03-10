GrassRoots Turf
GrassRoots Turf, founded in 2002, is a lawn care company located in the United States. They offer all-inclusive lawn care services that include fertilization, tree and shrub care, weed removal and control, pest control, and soil checkups. With more than ten units opened since they began franchising in 2019, GrassRoots Turf is committed to providing quality, affordable, and advanced lawn care solutions to all.

Why You May Want To Start a GrassRoots Turf Franchise

GrassRoots Turf believes it offers a wide range of excellent services, all geared toward giving people beautiful and well-cared-for lawns. They prioritize providing an outstanding experience and high-quality lawn services. A GrassRoots Turf franchise may be a fantastic opportunity to offer people in your community an excellent service by providing functional and beautiful lawns. The commitment to clean and manageable lawns makes GrassRoots Turf a customer-focused company. 

As a franchisee, you may be part of a company helping to build the community by elevating the outdoor spaces around them. GrassRoots Turf is a family-owned business that strives to offer its franchisees unparalleled support. You may get every advantage of owning your own business with an excellent community backing you. 

The perfect candidate for a GrassRoots Turf franchisee is someone with a solid drive to grow their location, an ability to follow a proven business model, and strong sales, customer service, and time management skills. You do not have to do the manual labor work if you do not wish to, but you need to be a hands-on franchisee overseeing the work done at all GrassRoots Turf jobs. 

What Might Make a GrassRoots Turf Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a GrassRoots Turf franchise gives you a piece of the lawn care industry. GrassRoots Turf believe it has carved out a niche for themselves through their excellent services and customer care experience. This may give them a steady stream of clients and stable business.

Opening a GrassRoots Turf franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a GrassRoots Turf Franchise

To be part of the GrassRoots Turf team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the GrassRoots Turf franchising team questions. 

If you are awarded a GrassRoots Turf franchise, you will attend training to equip you with the knowledge and skill to run your franchise. GrassRoots Turf wants your franchise to grow and will provide you with ongoing training and support to help you. 

Company Overview

About GrassRoots Turf

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care, Pest Control
Founded
2002
Parent Company
GrassRoots Tree and Turf Care Inc.
Leadership
Josh Wise, CEO
Corporate Address
100 Holt Dr.
Acworth, GA 30101
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
27
# of Units
20 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GrassRoots Turf franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$100,800 - $151,600
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
GrassRoots Turf has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
