EcoKleen

Dryer vent and air duct cleaning and sanitizing
Initial investment
$96K - $165K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About EcoKleen

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Dryer Vent Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded 2020
Leadership Bradley Bingham, CEO
Corporate Address 7275 W. 162nd St., #109
Overland Park, KS 66085

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a EcoKleen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$54,000
Initial Investment
$95,600 - $164,900
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Is franchise term renewable? No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing EcoKleen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 28 hours
Classroom Training 18 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
