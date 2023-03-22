About Us

Consumers are becoming more and more ecologically conscious and aware of their own carbon footprints. Brands that do not stay on top of their “green game” by committing to sustainable practices risk losing even the most loyal of customers.

ecomaids has started a green movement with their entirely green, eco-friendly, and science-based cleaning business model. We are poised to grow rapidly nationwide and have prime markets available today for development. In house financing available for upfront investment to qualified candidates. Veteran, first responder and minority discounts also available. If you are looking for a prosperous full-time business with a recurring revenue stream and strong retention rates, while making a positive contribution to your community and the environment, look no further. It’s rare for cleaning companies to create a strong relationship with the people that they serve. But at ecomaids, that personal connection has become the norm.

For ecomaids, going above and beyond to ensure its clients receive the best possible service begins and ends with the brand's commitment to being environmentally conscious—all of ecomaids’ cleaning products are non-toxic and are designed to be safe for the whole family. Our focus on killing viruses has made ecomaids the easy and smart choice for clients.

For owners, we provide corporate driven lead generation, a national sales center and dedicated support services to help you manage growth and give you the ability to manage your teams…all while cutting down on cost. There has never been a better time to start your ecomaids franchise than right now!

Both residential and light commercial businesses are using our green services to disinfect and safely clean their properties. Our goal is to help our clients feel reassured that their spaces are both clean and safe from viruses, further protecting their families, pets and patrons without the use of harmful chemicals.

Start your own business with extensive training and support from an experienced team with a track record of building a highly successful national home services brand that is now a “household name.” ecomaids provides a service that improves the quality of life for people in your community as well as employing local community members.

Top 10 Reasons Why ecomaids is the Right Business Investment

As one of the most disruptive new franchise opportunities in America, successful individuals like you chose ecomaids for business ownership for various reasons:

High demand space with a focus on green, all natural and science-based cleaning protocols.

Low Investment under $150,000

Extensive training and personalized support

$10,000 discount to Veterans, First Responders and Minorities

In-house sales center, no cold calling needed

Recurring revenue business

World class branding and marketing to stay top of mind

Robust technology and back office management system

Well-funded franchisor positioned for rapid growth nationwide

Unique differentiator in proven industry

Ideal Candidate

We are looking for franchise partners who are motivated and ready to make a commitment to their future and the future of ecomaids.

This is a tremendous opportunity for someone looking to build a big business all while growing an asset or a legacy to pass along. Our candidates are comfortable with managing and inspiring teams as well as networking with other business owners in their local communities.

We are looking for business minded individuals that take pride in providing prompt, high quality ongoing services as well as a passion to make their community a safer and healthier place to live.