ecomaids
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#304 Ranked #213 last year
Initial investment
$121K - $136K
Units as of 2022
82 8,100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About ecomaids

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Happinest
Leadership
Scott Frith, Chairman/CEO
Corporate Address
142 State Rte. 34
Holmdel, NY 07733
More from ecomaids

About Us

Consumers are becoming more and more ecologically conscious and aware of their own carbon footprints. Brands that do not stay on top of their “green game” by committing to sustainable practices risk losing even the most loyal of customers.

ecomaids has started a green movement with their entirely green, eco-friendly, and science-based cleaning business model. We are poised to grow rapidly nationwide and have prime markets available today for development. In house financing available for upfront investment to qualified candidates. Veteran, first responder and minority discounts also available. If you are looking for a prosperous full-time business with a recurring revenue stream and strong retention rates, while making a positive contribution to your community and the environment, look no further. It’s rare for cleaning companies to create a strong relationship with the people that they serve. But at ecomaids, that personal connection has become the norm.

For ecomaids, going above and beyond to ensure its clients receive the best possible service begins and ends with the brand's commitment to being environmentally conscious—all of ecomaids’ cleaning products are non-toxic and are designed to be safe for the whole family. Our focus on killing viruses has made ecomaids the easy and smart choice for clients.

For owners, we provide corporate driven lead generation, a national sales center and dedicated support services to help you manage growth and give you the ability to manage your teams…all while cutting down on cost. There has never been a better time to start your ecomaids franchise than right now!

Both residential and light commercial businesses are using our green services to disinfect and safely clean their properties. Our goal is to help our clients feel reassured that their spaces are both clean and safe from viruses, further protecting their families, pets and patrons without the use of harmful chemicals.

Start your own business with extensive training and support from an experienced team with a track record of building a highly successful national home services brand that is now a “household name.” ecomaids provides a service that improves the quality of life for people in your community as well as employing local community members.

Top 10 Reasons Why ecomaids is the Right Business Investment

As one of the most disruptive new franchise opportunities in America, successful individuals like you chose ecomaids for business ownership for various reasons:

  • High demand space with a focus on green, all natural and science-based cleaning protocols.
  • Low Investment under $150,000
  • Extensive training and personalized support
  • $10,000 discount to Veterans, First Responders and Minorities
  • In-house sales center, no cold calling needed
  • Recurring revenue business
  • World class branding and marketing to stay top of mind
  • Robust technology and back office management system
  • Well-funded franchisor positioned for rapid growth nationwide
  • Unique differentiator in proven industry

Ideal Candidate

We are looking for franchise partners who are motivated and ready to make a commitment to their future and the future of ecomaids.

This is a tremendous opportunity for someone looking to build a big business all while growing an asset or a legacy to pass along. Our candidates are comfortable with managing and inspiring teams as well as networking with other business owners in their local communities.

We are looking for business minded individuals that take pride in providing prompt, high quality ongoing services as well as a passion to make their community a safer and healthier place to live.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
65
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
82 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ecomaids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$120,990 - $136,379
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ecomaids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ecomaids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ecomaids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #304 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #75 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #146 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #63 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #35 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

