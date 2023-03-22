FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$40K - $123K
Units as of 2021
74
Many entrepreneurs struggle to get the most out of their businesses since they make it on the fly. EOS Worldwide is a company that strives to reduce human error in businesses to make them perform better.

Founded by Gino Wickman in 2008, EOS Worldwide delivers concepts and practical tools to help entrepreneurs maximize business efficiency. Whether a business has hit a wall or needs to charter a profitable path towards growth, EOS Worldwide makes it its goal to make it so human energy is leveraged against other competencies.

Why You May Want To Start an EOS Worldwide Franchise

Customers may benefit from EOS Worldwide’s focus on six major components that can make a business strong. When EOS pays attention to vision, data, process, traction, issues, and people, problems can be discovered, and effective solutions may be produced.

If you are a business leader or believe that any enterprise can grow if the right decisions are made, then EOS Worldwide might offer an exciting franchise opportunity for you. Franchisees should be sticklers to discipline, open-minded, and have great customer service skills. Having coaching experience is not a necessity, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.

As a brand, EOS Worldwide may be well-established and certified as a professional body across the nation. Opening an EOS Worldwide franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an EOS Worldwide Franchise a Good Choice?

Businesses are always seeking ways of turning investments into profit, and EOS Worldwide makes it its mission to help turn those plans into reality. With collaboration and a tried and tested system of tools and concepts, EOS Worldwide helps entrepreneurs get what they want from their businesses. Franchisees are responsible for teaching tools in the EOS Worldwide toolbox, facilitating decision-making, and coaching leadership towards enhancing their accountability.

EOS Worldwide may not ask for royalty or advertising fees, which could make it an intriguing company with which to open a franchise. Their terms of agreement typically last for five years. The contract may be renewable at the conclusion of those years if you meet EOS Worldwide’s qualifications. 

How To Open an EOS Worldwide Franchise

EOS Worldwide tries to simplify the franchise process by providing the necessary information and preparation to franchisees. If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from EOS Worldwide throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, etc.

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if EOS Worldwide would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the EOS Worldwide franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About EOS Worldwide

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Training Programs, Services (Other)
Founded
2008
Parent Company
EOS HoldCo LLC
Leadership
Kelly Knight, President/Integrator
Corporate Address
2254 Cole St., #130
Birmingham, MI 48009
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
74 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a EOS Worldwide franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$5,000
Initial Investment
$39,770 - $123,400
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
