- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$40K - $123K
- Units as of 2021
-
74
Many entrepreneurs struggle to get the most out of their businesses since they make it on the fly. EOS Worldwide is a company that strives to reduce human error in businesses to make them perform better.
Founded by Gino Wickman in 2008, EOS Worldwide delivers concepts and practical tools to help entrepreneurs maximize business efficiency. Whether a business has hit a wall or needs to charter a profitable path towards growth, EOS Worldwide makes it its goal to make it so human energy is leveraged against other competencies.
Why You May Want To Start an EOS Worldwide Franchise
Customers may benefit from EOS Worldwide’s focus on six major components that can make a business strong. When EOS pays attention to vision, data, process, traction, issues, and people, problems can be discovered, and effective solutions may be produced.
If you are a business leader or believe that any enterprise can grow if the right decisions are made, then EOS Worldwide might offer an exciting franchise opportunity for you. Franchisees should be sticklers to discipline, open-minded, and have great customer service skills. Having coaching experience is not a necessity, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.
As a brand, EOS Worldwide may be well-established and certified as a professional body across the nation. Opening an EOS Worldwide franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make an EOS Worldwide Franchise a Good Choice?
Businesses are always seeking ways of turning investments into profit, and EOS Worldwide makes it its mission to help turn those plans into reality. With collaboration and a tried and tested system of tools and concepts, EOS Worldwide helps entrepreneurs get what they want from their businesses. Franchisees are responsible for teaching tools in the EOS Worldwide toolbox, facilitating decision-making, and coaching leadership towards enhancing their accountability.
EOS Worldwide may not ask for royalty or advertising fees, which could make it an intriguing company with which to open a franchise. Their terms of agreement typically last for five years. The contract may be renewable at the conclusion of those years if you meet EOS Worldwide’s qualifications.
How To Open an EOS Worldwide Franchise
EOS Worldwide tries to simplify the franchise process by providing the necessary information and preparation to franchisees. If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from EOS Worldwide throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, etc.
Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if EOS Worldwide would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the EOS Worldwide franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About EOS Worldwide
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Business Training Programs, Services (Other)
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- EOS HoldCo LLC
- Leadership
- Kelly Knight, President/Integrator
- Corporate Address
-
2254 Cole St., #130
Birmingham, MI 48009
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 35
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 74 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a EOS Worldwide franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $5,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $39,770 - $123,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 27 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- -1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
