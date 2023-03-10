Epic Wings is a family-run fast dine franchise specializing in chicken wings and secret sauces, tenderloin strips, hand-rolled breadsticks, pizza, and sides. Known as Wings N’ Things when it first opened in San Diego, California, in 1982, Epic Wings began franchising in 2018.

When it first began, specialty chicken wings were lower on the totem pole and people were not always happy to try a new food unless offered free samples.

Epic Wings helped introduce buffalo wings to the West Coast and, later, across America with their award-winning recipes. Over three decades, the restaurant has opened more than 20 locations and is pursuing an aggressive strategy by franchising the emerging brand.

Why You May Want to Start an Epic Wings Franchise

Epic Wings says it believes in all things fresh and authentic, especially food. If you share this philosophy, you could be a happy addition to the company’s franchise family. The brand has consistently maintained its high standards of taste and quality by sticking to fresh ingredients. Epic Wings believes that these high standards are the real secret to their success as a business.

A deeper look into Epic Wings may reveal a community-centered strategy that seems compelling, judging by its apparent following. Epic Wings could boast industry-leading brand appeal that comes from being a restaurant that prepares everything from scratch. In line with this market positioning, there are no freezers or other major food preservation equipment in any of its locations, which has helped keep the menu and operations simple.

What Might Make an Epic Wings Franchise a Good Choice

As an Epic Wings franchisee, you will receive support from the franchise development team across all stages of your new business, from site selection to store opening to marketing and operational training. But as with any other franchised brand, you will need to make a few preparations yourself, ensuring that you are a good fit for the opportunity.

To be part of the Epic Wings team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Epic Wings Franchise

As you decide if opening an Epic Wings franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Epic Wings franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Epic Wings franchising team questions.