Epic Wings is a family-run fast dine franchise specializing in chicken wings and secret sauces, tenderloin strips, hand-rolled breadsticks, pizza, and sides. Known as Wings N’ Things when it first opened in San Diego, California, in 1982, Epic Wings began franchising in 2018. 

When it first began, specialty chicken wings were lower on the totem pole and people were not always happy to try a new food unless offered free samples. 

Epic Wings helped introduce buffalo wings to the West Coast and, later, across America with their award-winning recipes. Over three decades, the restaurant has opened more than 20 locations and is pursuing an aggressive strategy by franchising the emerging brand.

Why You May Want to Start an Epic Wings Franchise

Epic Wings says it believes in all things fresh and authentic, especially food. If you share this philosophy, you could be a happy addition to the company’s franchise family. The brand has consistently maintained its high standards of taste and quality by sticking to fresh ingredients. Epic Wings believes that these high standards are the real secret to their success as a business.

A deeper look into Epic Wings may reveal a community-centered strategy that seems compelling, judging by its apparent following. Epic Wings could boast industry-leading brand appeal that comes from being a restaurant that prepares everything from scratch. In line with this market positioning, there are no freezers or other major food preservation equipment in any of its locations, which has helped keep the menu and operations simple. 

What Might Make an Epic Wings Franchise a Good Choice

As an Epic Wings franchisee, you will receive support from the franchise development team across all stages of your new business, from site selection to store opening to marketing and operational training. But as with any other franchised brand, you will need to make a few preparations yourself, ensuring that you are a good fit for the opportunity. 

To be part of the Epic Wings team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an Epic Wings Franchise

As you decide if opening an Epic Wings franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Epic Wings franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Epic Wings franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Epic Wings

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
1982
Parent Company
Sacco Restaurants Inc.
Leadership
Rob Streett, President
Corporate Address
12075 Carmel Mountain Rd., #201
San Diego, CA 92128
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
26 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Epic Wings franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$454,160 - $1,261,200
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $2,500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Epic Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
140 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Epic Wings landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Epic Wings ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #7 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Food

Ranked #9 in Chicken in 2022

Top Food Franchises

