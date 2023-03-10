Executive Home Care was founded in 2004 and began franchising in 2012. The home health business serves seniors, the disabled, and those recovering from an illness or surgery in need of medical help at home. Executive Home Care values connection with their clients and an attitude of service.

Executive Home Care franchisees offer home health services, create and adhere to individualized plans of care, offer Alzheimer's and dementia care, light housekeeping and meal preparation, and companionship and peace of mind for their clients.

Since beginning to franchise, Executive Home Care has opened over 20 locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Executive Home Care Franchise

Executive Home Care values the client experience. Their service relies on a model of C.A.R.E, standing for shared values of Compassion, Attentiveness, Respect, and Excellence. A franchisee considering opening an Executive Home Care franchise will want to look into the company values and be committed to these same values. Potential franchisees should also agree to stay in compliance with state regulations.

An established customer base for Executive Home Care exists in the Northeast, as well as in Florida. Someone in these areas wanting to franchise may want to consider competition and the potential client base. Franchisees may grow if they can establish consistent clients, create an attitude of care and trust, and adhere to specific state guidelines regarding home healthcare.

Franchisees must be prepared to supervise and train a skilled team, demonstrate strong communication and time management skills, and understand the necessity of community ties.

What Might Make an Executive Home Care Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Executive Home Care team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Executive Home Care believes it offers some of the best training and support in the industry. They offer pre-opening training, in-class learning, continuing education, marketing, sales, and advertising resources. These may include website support, print materials, and public relations.

How To Open an Executive Home Care Franchise

It may not necessary to have a background in healthcare if you want to open an Executive Home Care franchise. People in backgrounds from restaurant management to accounting have experienced growth as Executive Home Care franchisees. However, a passion for the local community and dedication to people may make you a much more likely Executive Home Care franchisee candidate.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Executive Home Care, perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your research, you may want to keep a list of questions on-hand for your initial phone call interview, which may be the first step of your path to becoming an Executive Home Care franchisee. The next steps will include further interviews, a review of your proposed territory, discovery day, and finally, an Executive Home Care franchise agreement.