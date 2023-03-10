Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA)

Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA)

Business financial consulting
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#256 Ranked #235 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$66K - $86K
Units as of 2022
710 1.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) specialize in cost management and business cost reduction for private and public sector companies. Its experienced consultants analyze businesses to optimize business costs and develop solutions to save them money. After implementing the plan, they monitor the business for the next 24–48 months.

Expense Reduction Analysts, which was founded in 1984, has worked with large brands and organizations like Swiss Valley Farms, Smashbox Cosmetics, and Wartburg College. Because of their detail-oriented investigative work, the company has undercovered large sums and saved high-profile companies millions of dollars.

As a franchisee, you and your team will work in different areas of expertise, including banking and finance, logistics and distribution, and medical and pharmacy. You will maintain a high level of transparency with your clients as you work outside of their office to find money hidden in expenditures.

Since Expense Reduction Analysts started franchising in 1993, it has grown to over 670 units in over 30 countries. In the U.S. alone, the company boasts over 100 units. An ideal franchise candidate has relevant corporate experience and an entrepreneurial drive.

Why You May Want to Start an Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise

The Expense Reduction Analysts franchise system is very flexible, so you can tailor your business to find your optimal work-life balance. You can work from home, part-time, build a consultancy practice, or collaborate with a few people in a shared office space. Regardless of how you choose to run your franchise, the company's executive team is there to help you be the best cost reduction consultant you can be.

An executive support team of 50 area directors provides local support to franchisees. In addition, an international team of 60 staff members who collectively speak over 15 different languages will also be available to you. These teams will support your business through global marketing strategies and IT services—including access to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics. You'll also go through extensive initial training, both in the classroom and on the job, as part of the company's startup program.

What Might Make Opening an Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise a Good Choice?

Expense Reduction Analysts is a top franchise in cost reduction consulting and supply management. The company's proven method of expense analysis, recognizable brand, and wide range of expertise generates loyal customers. The company's "No Savings, No Fee" policy also helps franchisees grow as a business while minimizing clients' risk.

Just as you reduce expenses for your clients, Expense Reduction Analysts will work to keep your expenses relatively low. However, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, which will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee.

How to Open Your Own Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise

If you want to join the Expense Reduction Analysts team, fill out the company's short and simple inquiry form. A franchise representative may be in touch with you to discuss the opportunity further. 

The initial call is commitment-free and gives you a better overview of what it takes to become a franchisee. Should you and the representative agree that an Expense Reduction Analysts franchise is the right move for you, you may start the process and be on your way to becoming a franchisee. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA)

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Financial Services
Founded
1984
Parent Company
Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA)
Leadership
Charlie Smith, CEO
Corporate Address
16415 Addison Rd., #410
Addison, TX 75001
Social
LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
710 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$66,000 - $85,900
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
15%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA)? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #256 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #140 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #71 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #120 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #31 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Business Financial Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #56 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA).

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Motto Mortgage

Mortgage brokerages
Ranked #306
Learn More

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Ranked #280
Request Info

Advantage College Planning

College admission and financial aid consulting
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing