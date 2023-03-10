Signing out of account, Standby...
Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) specialize in cost management and business cost reduction for private and public sector companies. Its experienced consultants analyze businesses to optimize business costs and develop solutions to save them money. After implementing the plan, they monitor the business for the next 24–48 months.
Expense Reduction Analysts, which was founded in 1984, has worked with large brands and organizations like Swiss Valley Farms, Smashbox Cosmetics, and Wartburg College. Because of their detail-oriented investigative work, the company has undercovered large sums and saved high-profile companies millions of dollars.
As a franchisee, you and your team will work in different areas of expertise, including banking and finance, logistics and distribution, and medical and pharmacy. You will maintain a high level of transparency with your clients as you work outside of their office to find money hidden in expenditures.
Since Expense Reduction Analysts started franchising in 1993, it has grown to over 670 units in over 30 countries. In the U.S. alone, the company boasts over 100 units. An ideal franchise candidate has relevant corporate experience and an entrepreneurial drive.
Why You May Want to Start an Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise
The Expense Reduction Analysts franchise system is very flexible, so you can tailor your business to find your optimal work-life balance. You can work from home, part-time, build a consultancy practice, or collaborate with a few people in a shared office space. Regardless of how you choose to run your franchise, the company's executive team is there to help you be the best cost reduction consultant you can be.
An executive support team of 50 area directors provides local support to franchisees. In addition, an international team of 60 staff members who collectively speak over 15 different languages will also be available to you. These teams will support your business through global marketing strategies and IT services—including access to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics. You'll also go through extensive initial training, both in the classroom and on the job, as part of the company's startup program.
What Might Make Opening an Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise a Good Choice?
Expense Reduction Analysts is a top franchise in cost reduction consulting and supply management. The company's proven method of expense analysis, recognizable brand, and wide range of expertise generates loyal customers. The company's "No Savings, No Fee" policy also helps franchisees grow as a business while minimizing clients' risk.
Just as you reduce expenses for your clients, Expense Reduction Analysts will work to keep your expenses relatively low. However, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, which will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and a potential renewal fee.
How to Open Your Own Expense Reduction Analysts Franchise
If you want to join the Expense Reduction Analysts team, fill out the company's short and simple inquiry form. A franchise representative may be in touch with you to discuss the opportunity further.
The initial call is commitment-free and gives you a better overview of what it takes to become a franchisee. Should you and the representative agree that an Expense Reduction Analysts franchise is the right move for you, you may start the process and be on your way to becoming a franchisee.
Company Overview
About Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA)
Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Financial Services
Founded
1984
Parent Company
Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA)
Leadership
Charlie Smith, CEO
Corporate Address
-
16415 Addison Rd., #410
Addison, TX 75001
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 710 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $66,000 - $85,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 15%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
