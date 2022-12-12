Eye Tactics Lash Lift Studio

Lash and brow services
Initial investment
$88K - $164K
Units as of 2023
2 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Eye Tactics Lash Lift Studio

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Lash & Brow Services
Founded 2009
Leadership TIALUTRELL RIDLEY , CEO
Corporate Address 8635 W. Sahara Ave., #493
Las Vegas, NV 89117

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
# of Units 2 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Eye Tactics Lash Lift Studio franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$87,950 - $164,200
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 28 hours
Classroom Training 7.75 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
