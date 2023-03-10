Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$105K - $206K
- Units as of 2022
-
2 0.0% over 3 years
Fancy Art, N.F.P. is a retail company specializing in providing high-quality framing for artwork and photographs. Founded in Illinois, Fancy Art, N.F.P. has been in business since 1992. The “N.F.P.” in Fancy Art, N.F.P. stands for Not Fancy Prices, potentially indicating that customers may not only be of the 1%.
Fancy Art, N.F.P. has over 10,000 pieces of artwork to choose from and over 4,000 different moldings selections for custom framing. They hope this will allow them to suit every taste and budget. They may even let customers borrow artwork and test it out in their environment so they can be sure they’re making the right decision.
If customers want to frame their own picture instead, they can submit their artwork or photographs online. Fancy Art, N.F.P. will ‘lift the inks off the paper,’ put it on canvas and make it look like an oil painting.
Why You May Want To Start a Fancy Art, N.F.P Franchise
Becoming a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchisee may let you assist customers who have never done custom framing in making the art on their walls reflect their lifestyle and values. You’ll specialize in helping people turn their vacation memories, including both photos and purchased items, into art for their homes.
Fancy Art, N.F.P. is an excellent choice for franchisees who wish to be surrounded by beautiful artwork and soft music at their store. You may have the chance to deal with sophisticated clientele who appreciate the finer things in life and have the disposable income to afford them.
Opening a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchise may allow you to rely on word of mouth for publicity, as your work will be displayed prominently in homes and offices.
What Might Make a Fancy Art, N.F.P. Franchise a Good Choice?
Fancy Art, N.F.P. has a proprietary order management system that may allow customers to easily select options and make changes until they find something that suits their tastes and budget. This business model is in place to allow orders to be uploaded to a production facility, where the majority of the work is completed. The production facility may include framing, matting, and glass fabrication that meet the order specifications.
Finally, the framed artworks or photographs are returned to the franchisee’s shop for final fitting and delivery. In short, you may not have to worry about purchasing the necessary equipment to do most of the production process.
To be part of the Fancy Art, N.F.P. team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also have to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Fancy Art, N.F.P Franchise
Before committing to opening a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchise, you should research the brand and your local area. Find out whether your local area is close to homes and businesses that are likely to hang paintings or photographs on their walls.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Fancy Art, N.F.P. company throughout the franchising process, including both classroom and on-the-job training. Fancy Art, N.F.P. will also give franchisees location guidelines and assist you in location selection.
Company Overview
About Fancy Art, N.F.P.
- Industry
- Retail
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Framing Stores, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 1992
- Parent Company
- Global Market Ventures Inc.
- Leadership
- George Vodin, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
113 E. Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $24,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $104,700 - $206,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000 - $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Fancy Art, N.F.P. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 48 hours
- Classroom Training
- 48 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
