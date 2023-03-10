Fancy Art, N.F.P. is a retail company specializing in providing high-quality framing for artwork and photographs. Founded in Illinois, Fancy Art, N.F.P. has been in business since 1992. The “N.F.P.” in Fancy Art, N.F.P. stands for Not Fancy Prices, potentially indicating that customers may not only be of the 1%.

Fancy Art, N.F.P. has over 10,000 pieces of artwork to choose from and over 4,000 different moldings selections for custom framing. They hope this will allow them to suit every taste and budget. They may even let customers borrow artwork and test it out in their environment so they can be sure they’re making the right decision.

If customers want to frame their own picture instead, they can submit their artwork or photographs online. Fancy Art, N.F.P. will ‘lift the inks off the paper,’ put it on canvas and make it look like an oil painting.

Why You May Want To Start a Fancy Art, N.F.P Franchise

Becoming a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchisee may let you assist customers who have never done custom framing in making the art on their walls reflect their lifestyle and values. You’ll specialize in helping people turn their vacation memories, including both photos and purchased items, into art for their homes.

Fancy Art, N.F.P. is an excellent choice for franchisees who wish to be surrounded by beautiful artwork and soft music at their store. You may have the chance to deal with sophisticated clientele who appreciate the finer things in life and have the disposable income to afford them.

Opening a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchise may allow you to rely on word of mouth for publicity, as your work will be displayed prominently in homes and offices.

What Might Make a Fancy Art, N.F.P. Franchise a Good Choice?

Fancy Art, N.F.P. has a proprietary order management system that may allow customers to easily select options and make changes until they find something that suits their tastes and budget. This business model is in place to allow orders to be uploaded to a production facility, where the majority of the work is completed. The production facility may include framing, matting, and glass fabrication that meet the order specifications.

Finally, the framed artworks or photographs are returned to the franchisee’s shop for final fitting and delivery. In short, you may not have to worry about purchasing the necessary equipment to do most of the production process.

To be part of the Fancy Art, N.F.P. team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also have to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Fancy Art, N.F.P Franchise

Before committing to opening a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchise, you should research the brand and your local area. Find out whether your local area is close to homes and businesses that are likely to hang paintings or photographs on their walls.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Fancy Art, N.F.P. company throughout the franchising process, including both classroom and on-the-job training. Fancy Art, N.F.P. will also give franchisees location guidelines and assist you in location selection.