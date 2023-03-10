Fancy Art, N.F.P.

Fancy Art, N.F.P.

Art and custom framing
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$105K - $206K
Units as of 2022
2 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Fancy Art, N.F.P. is a retail company specializing in providing high-quality framing for artwork and photographs. Founded in Illinois, Fancy Art, N.F.P. has been in business since 1992. The “N.F.P.” in Fancy Art, N.F.P. stands for Not Fancy Prices, potentially indicating that customers may not only be of the 1%.

Fancy Art, N.F.P. has over 10,000 pieces of artwork to choose from and over 4,000 different moldings selections for custom framing. They hope this will allow them to suit every taste and budget. They may even let customers borrow artwork and test it out in their environment so they can be sure they’re making the right decision.

If customers want to frame their own picture instead, they can submit their artwork or photographs online. Fancy Art, N.F.P. will ‘lift the inks off the paper,’ put it on canvas and make it look like an oil painting.

Why You May Want To Start a Fancy Art, N.F.P Franchise

Becoming a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchisee may let you assist customers who have never done custom framing in making the art on their walls reflect their lifestyle and values. You’ll specialize in helping people turn their vacation memories, including both photos and purchased items, into art for their homes.

Fancy Art, N.F.P. is an excellent choice for franchisees who wish to be surrounded by beautiful artwork and soft music at their store. You may have the chance to deal with sophisticated clientele who appreciate the finer things in life and have the disposable income to afford them. 

Opening a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchise may allow you to rely on word of mouth for publicity, as your work will be displayed prominently in homes and offices.

What Might Make a Fancy Art, N.F.P. Franchise a Good Choice?

Fancy Art, N.F.P. has a proprietary order management system that may allow customers to easily select options and make changes until they find something that suits their tastes and budget. This business model is in place to allow orders to be uploaded to a production facility, where the majority of the work is completed. The production facility may include framing, matting, and glass fabrication that meet the order specifications. 

Finally, the framed artworks or photographs are returned to the franchisee’s shop for final fitting and delivery. In short, you may not have to worry about purchasing the necessary equipment to do most of the production process.

To be part of the Fancy Art, N.F.P. team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You will also have to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Fancy Art, N.F.P Franchise

Before committing to opening a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchise, you should research the brand and your local area. Find out whether your local area is close to homes and businesses that are likely to hang paintings or photographs on their walls. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Fancy Art, N.F.P. company throughout the franchising process, including both classroom and on-the-job training. Fancy Art, N.F.P. will also give franchisees location guidelines and assist you in location selection.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Fancy Art, N.F.P.

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Framing Stores, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Global Market Ventures Inc.
Leadership
George Vodin, President & CEO
Corporate Address
113 E. Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
2 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fancy Art, N.F.P. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,500
Initial Investment
$104,700 - $206,100
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $50,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fancy Art, N.F.P. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Fancy Art, N.F.P.? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fancy Art, N.F.P..

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Pure Barre

Barre fitness classes and apparel
Ranked #222
Request Info

Signal

Private security guard and patrol services
Ranked #98
Learn More

Goosehead Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #54
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing